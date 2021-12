The director of South Africa's Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation says the variant has 50 mutations, with more than 30 on the spike protein used by the virus to enter our body's cells. And our health correspondent James Gallagher says its radical difference from the form that emerged in China "means vaccines, designed using the original, may not be as effective". But, in his analysis, he adds many variants have looked bad on paper before.

