The Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints will wrap up the Thanksgiving slate to open up Week 12 when these club square off from Caesars Superdome. Week 11 was not kind to either of these teams as they both suffered losses and saw their opponent put up 40 or more points. This loss was particularly impactful for Buffalo as they have now fallen out of first place in the AFC East, trailing the Patriots. Meanwhile, the Saints are back down to .500 on the season, but are still within the thick of the playoff picture in the NFC, clinging to the No. 7 seed in the conference.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO