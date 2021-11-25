ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting: Woman shot in Lincoln Park; 3 in custody

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MvB2_0d6dsKPQ00 A 31-year-old woman was shot in Lincoln Park Thursday morning and three men are in custody, Chicago police said.

The woman got into a verbal altercation with three men in the 2200-block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said.

At some point, police said one of the men got out a handgun and fired, hitting the woman in the arm.

Chicago shooting kills mom steps from memorial for 14-year-old son killed in Roseland over weekend

The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The three men were taken into custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Lincoln Park#Area Three
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
59K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy