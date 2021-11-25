Chicago shooting: Woman shot in Lincoln Park; 3 in custody

A 31-year-old woman was shot in Lincoln Park Thursday morning and three men are in custody, Chicago police said.

The woman got into a verbal altercation with three men in the 2200-block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said.

At some point, police said one of the men got out a handgun and fired, hitting the woman in the arm.

The woman was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The three men were taken into custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.