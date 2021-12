BMW's M Division is prepping something special. Judging by the brand's latest teaser, it's also something quite terrifying. We've heard bits and pieces of information about the upcoming XM SUV for several months now; previous reports suggested it would be called the X8. Expected to produce around 750 horsepower from its V8 hybrid powertrain, the monster SUV will be extremely powerful. Now, BMW has teased the Concept XM's face ahead of its official unveiling and it's best to sit down before taking it all in. The twin grilles have been enlarged to the point that the headlights had to be squeezed in on the outer edges of the vehicle's face.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO