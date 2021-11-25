4 dogs rescued from house fire in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four dogs were rescued after a house in Topeka caught fire.
The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire call at 930 SW Lindenwood Avenue on Wednesday just before 8:30 p.m.
When crews got there, they worked to put out smoke and flames that were coming out of the back of the two-story home.
Neighbors helped rescue three dogs, and a fourth dog was rescued by fire personnel.
Preliminary investigation shows the cause of the fire as undetermined.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.
Comments / 0