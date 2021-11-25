ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

4 dogs rescued from house fire in Topeka

By Kelli Peltier
KSNT News
KSNT News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvRMF_0d6dsBSt00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four dogs were rescued after a house in Topeka caught fire.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire call at 930 SW Lindenwood Avenue on Wednesday just before 8:30 p.m.

When crews got there, they worked to put out smoke and flames that were coming out of the back of the two-story home.

Neighbors helped rescue three dogs, and a fourth dog was rescued by fire personnel.

Preliminary investigation shows the cause of the fire as undetermined.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Lyon County UTV rollover sends 2 to hospital

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover accident Wednesday afternoon in Lyon County. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger, Heather Finnerty, 41, of Hartford, and Brooke Finnerty, 19, of Manhattan, were not wearing their seatbelts when the four-wheel all-terrain vehicle they were in flipped […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Car crash on Kansas highway sends 1 to the hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has minor injuries after a crash involving three cars in Topeka on Wednesday. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the accident occurred around 1:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1 near mile marker 369 westbound on highway 24. A Dodge Grand Caravan had slowed down and was beginning to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Texas man dead after car crashed into semi-truck on Kansas highway

HARPER, KS (KSNT) – One person is dead following a car crash north of Harper, Kansas, after crashing into a semi-truck on the K14 highway. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 12:39 p.m. a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on K14 about 2.1 miles north of Harper, when the right tire dropped […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#House Fire#Fire Call#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Road work ahead? Not anymore for this Topeka street

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you live in West Topeka, your morning commute might be a little bit better soon. The construction project on Southwest 10th street has been in the works since late 2019. The project replaced the road from two-lanes to three-lanes, with a turn lane now in the middle. To celebrate the project […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy