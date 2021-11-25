4 dogs rescued from house fire in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four dogs were rescued after a house in Topeka caught fire.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire call at 930 SW Lindenwood Avenue on Wednesday just before 8:30 p.m.

When crews got there, they worked to put out smoke and flames that were coming out of the back of the two-story home.

Neighbors helped rescue three dogs, and a fourth dog was rescued by fire personnel.

Preliminary investigation shows the cause of the fire as undetermined.

