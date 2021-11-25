Listen to the full song from Hawkeye's Steve Rogers musical. Avengers: jazz hands!

With Marvel’s Hawkeye series coming to Disney Plus, one of the most overlooked Avengers is going to be making his way to the forefront, finally. But with all the other plots and Avengers’ stories overshadowing the man (Jeremy Renner), people may have ignored or forgotten his many contributions to the MCU’s ever-growing canon. It’s true – Hawkeye, a.ka Clint Barton may not have any superpowers. But neither does Natasha Romanov, aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Technically, neither does Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)! Instead, he is but a man with a bow and arrow. Arrows that can explode, blind people, tie up enemies, short circuit electronics, etc… but just a man, nonetheless. He is a hell of a shot, though. Having survived everything the Avengers have been through as a mere mortal makes him almost more impressive than the gods and supes with whom he’s been working alongside.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO