Harvel facing new charges

Michael Harvel is facing additional federal charges after a new federal indictment was issued Nov. 15 alleging 11 counts of civil rights violations for kidnapping and sexually assaulting women he supervised during his tenure as Cumberland County Solid Waste director from 2014-2018.

The new indictment issued by a federal grand jury replaces the nine-count indictment returned in July 2021.

The original indictment listed seven victims who alleged incidents of sexual assault and kidnapping from November 2015 through July 2017.

The new indictment lists eight victims with allegations of sexual assault and kidnapping reaching back to September 2014. The charges allege Harvel acted under the color of law as their supervisor and a county official to deprive them of their rights under the U.S. Constitution, including the right to bodily integrity. Harvel supervised women who were assigned to the recycling center for court-ordered community service or who worked there as paid employees.

The individual charges include allegations of aggravated sexual abuse, including forcibly raping a woman in a dark office and other incidents of sexual assault including Harvel fondling the breasts and genitals of women against their will.

Several of the charges allege Harvel confined the women in locked rooms or transported them to remote locations, like the county landfill, where he then sexually assaulted them.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Harvel has been in federal custody since the original indictment in July. A motion to release Harvel pending his April 2022 trial date was denied by Judge William L. Campbell Jr. in October.

A motion by the prosecution requesting confirmation defense attorneys presented Harvel with a plea agreement was denied.

Harvel was indicted by the state on charges of official misconduct, sexual battery and assault in February 2018. He was released on bond. The state case was put on hold when the federal indictment was issued in July 2021.

Cumberland County and the Department of Justice settled a sexual harassment lawsuit in March that claimed the county failed to take adequate actions to protect employees and community services workers from sexual harassment by Harvel during his time as director. Four individuals filed charges against the county with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The county paid a $1.1 million settlement to 10 individuals, with amounts ranging from $50,000 to $190,000. It also completed a review of its policies, incorporating changes sought by the Department of Justice, including annual training regarding sexual harassment and how to report sexual harassment.