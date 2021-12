A bride based in Sydney has said she’s considering seating all of her unvaccinated guests together on a single “anti-vax” table.Speaking on the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie-O on KIIS 106.5, the woman, named Heidi, explained that her wedding takes place in March 2022.“I’m thinking do I have a special ‘anti-vax table’ so all the other guests are a little bit more at ease with having people that aren’t vaccinated there - or do I not worry about it?” Heidi asked the two radio hosts, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.Sandilands replied by reassuring Heidi that vaccinated guests were...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO