Florida Man Charged In Murder And Dismemberment Of Pennsylvania Woman

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa PD Detectives have arrested and charged Robert Kessler in the homicide investigation of Stephanie Crone-Overholts.

On November 11th, a fisherman discovered a human leg in McKay Bay while fishing near the 22nd St. Causeway Bridge. Authorities were notified and the body part was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office.

On November 12th, additional parts were located in the Bay. At that time, detectives pushed out a photo of the victim’s tattoo located on her leg to the media and public for help.

During the investigation, detectives learned the victim, who was reported as a missing person out of Pennsylvania, was staying at an address in Lutz with Robert Kessler.

Detectives responded to the address and spoke with Kessler. He told investigators the victim had been staying with him for several weeks but recently left. There was evidence Crone-Overholts was still living at the home.

Days later, HCSO Homicide located Stephanie’s vehicle abandoned in the county.

Additional evidence was collected from the vehicle and sent to FDLE. On November 19th, detectives obtained a warrant to search Kessler’s van and home.

With the help of FDLE and the Hillsborough Co. Medical Examiner, detectives were able to determine Crone-Overholts death was a homicide.

Wednesday, Robert Kessler was charged with Second Degree Murder and Abuse of a Dead Human Body.

“We would like to thank the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish, and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and The U.S. Coast Guard for their assistance with this case,” said Tampa Police Department in a statement.

