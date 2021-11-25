ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Charged In Murder And Dismemberment Of Pennsylvania Woman

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4a7D_0d6dqocg00

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa PD Detectives have arrested and charged Robert Kessler in the homicide investigation of Stephanie Crone-Overholts.

On November 11th, a fisherman discovered a human leg in McKay Bay while fishing near the 22nd St. Causeway Bridge. Authorities were notified and the body part was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office.

On November 12th, additional parts were located in the Bay. At that time, detectives pushed out a photo of the victim’s tattoo located on her leg to the media and public for help.

During the investigation, detectives learned the victim, who was reported as a missing person out of Pennsylvania, was staying at an address in Lutz with Robert Kessler.

Detectives responded to the address and spoke with Kessler. He told investigators the victim had been staying with him for several weeks but recently left. There was evidence Crone-Overholts was still living at the home.

Days later, HCSO Homicide located Stephanie’s vehicle abandoned in the county.

Additional evidence was collected from the vehicle and sent to FDLE. On November 19th, detectives obtained a warrant to search Kessler’s van and home.

With the help of FDLE and the Hillsborough Co. Medical Examiner, detectives were able to determine Crone-Overholts death was a homicide.

Wednesday, Robert Kessler was charged with Second Degree Murder and Abuse of a Dead Human Body.

“We would like to thank the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish, and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and The U.S. Coast Guard for their assistance with this case,” said Tampa Police Department in a statement.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Arrested On Thanksgiving, Shooting Her Front Door Then Leaving Baby Home Alone

C’mon Mom, really? A Florida woman has been charged after shooting a bullet into the front door of her home then heading to a bar, leaving her baby in the crib home alone. According to deputies, on Thanksgiving night, a call came in from a concerned woman who had gone to check on 37-year-old Victoria Hidalgo and saw a bullet lodged in the front door.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lutz, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kessler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dismemberment#Tampa Police Department#Missing Person#Tampa Pd Detectives#The Medical Examiner#Hcso Homicide#Fdle#The Hillsborough Co#Medical Examiner#Florida Fish#The U S Coast Guard#Tampafp Com#Tampa Local News Sports#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Two Florida Men Charged With 67 Felonies In Wooden Pallet And Semi-Trailer Theft

Two Florida men have been charged in an organized cargo theft that duped businesses out of nearly $1,000,000 in stolen pallets and semi-trailers. Polk County Sherrif’s Office detectives charged 45-year-old Bobby John Herrera, Jr. from West Palm Beach and 36-year-old Nicholas Nigel Howard of Opa Locka with a combined 67 felonies after they engaged in an organized cargo theft conspiracy where 5 businesses were defrauded and about $704,487 of wooden pallets and 25 semi-trailers were stolen.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

42-Year-Old Lakeland Man Killed In Crash On Kathleen Road

LAKELAND, FL. – The Lakeland Police Department is currently investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Kathleen Road. On Monday, November 29, 2021, at approximately 9:43 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a single vehicle near the 1000 block of Kathleen Road. According to reports, just prior to the crash, a Hyundai sedan was traveling northbound on Kathleen Road.
LAKELAND, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Texas Teenager Shot While Trying To Sell PlayStation 5

A Harris County, Texas, teenager was shot while meeting with a potential buyer for his PlayStation 5 on Sunday afternoon, according to Fox 26. The 19-year-old victim was selling the approximately $500 videogame system on the 8300 block of Gros Ventre Lane, Fox 26 reported. The buyer reportedly shot the seller in an apparent attempt to take the PlayStation 5 and leave the scene.
TEXAS STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Arizona Cop Fired After Shooting 61-Year-Old Man In Wheelchair 9 Times

An Arizona police department fired an officer Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing a man in a wheelchair after he produced a knife. In a video of the incident released by police, Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington appears to shoot Richard Lee Richards, a 61-year-old man in a wheelchair, nine times as Richards attempted to enter a Lowe’s hardware store. Remington was been alerted to Richards’ presence by a Walmart loss prevention employee who alleged that Richards stole a toolbox for the store, according to police.
ARIZONA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
87K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy