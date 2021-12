It is either the perfect time for the Giants to retire Michael Strahan’s jersey. Or, it is about a decade overdue. Or, as Strahan thinks, it’s both. The Giants will retire No. 92 during a halftime ceremony Sunday — 5,046 days after his last game when he led a Super Bowl XLII upset of the then-undefeated Patriots. Since then, no one has worn the number — an unaware Leonard Williams asked once and was denied — and Strahan has become an entertainment megastar ticketed on a flight into outer space. But it became clear Tuesday that the wait for this moment is a sore spot.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO