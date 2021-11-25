‘The Nine Kittens Of Christmas’ Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

Soap operas might not be the booming television business that they were many years ago, but you can bet that the daytime series that are still around have die hard fans who would love to get even more of their favorite characters. Luckily, for viewers who adore tales told about the denizens of Salem on NBC’s very long-running Days of Our Lives, recent Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movie successes have inspired the show to get into the holiday movie game with its own upcoming film, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.

