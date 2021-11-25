ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Nine Kittens Of Christmas’ Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

By Lauren Dubois
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hallmark Channel’s very merry holiday season continues with the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, “The Nine Kittens of Christmas.” The film, starring Kimberley Sustad and Brandon Routh, premieres Thursday night. The film is going to be a true treat for Hallmark fans, as it will be reuniting the...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
romper.com

All The Nights The Grinch Airs On TV In 2021

This holiday season, get a triple dose of the mean one we know as Mr. Grinch starting with the original 1966 animated classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, narrated by the late Boris Karloff. Fun fact: The bass vocalist on the original song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the vocal artist Thurl Ravenscroft, who is also known for his work on the original Tony the Tiger.
TV & VIDEOS
kicks96.com

Scotty McCreery's "Five More Minutes" Inspired A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Scotty McCreery's heartfelt hit song, “Five More Minutes,” inspired a Christmas Hallmark movie and it's set to premiere on the Hallmark channel this weekend!. McCreery serves as an executive producer on the film and they just released the movie trailer!. The film is appropriately titled Five More Minutes. The movie...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
arcamax.com

Hallmark Channel Christmas movie guide: What's new on this year's schedule

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas has already begun and this year it's packed with plenty of new holiday movies to binge for hours — or days. You'll see appearances from a lot of familiar faces like Candace Cameron Bure and Tamera Mowry-Housley. There's also a double serving of real life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams in two "Sister Swap" movies.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘The Christmas Contest’ Hallmark Movie Live or Later

It’s always a wonderful holiday season when Candace Cameron Bure stars in a new Hallmark Channel movie. This year you get to watch her light up the screen in The Christmas Contest as she battles against an ex to win money for charity. Get cozy and enjoy the first airing...
MOVIES
Daily Breeze

18 films on Hallmark’s Christmas movie schedule that have famous pop culture faces

Like that meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV, we watch the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movie series every year and at some point find ourselves shouting at the screen saying, “Hey, I know that actor!” Then we scramble to pull up IMDB on our phone, potentially missing a delicious cookie-driven plot point or an awkward encounter with an ex’s sweet golden retriever.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Routh
CinemaBlend

Following Hallmark And Lifetime Christmas Movie Success, Soap Operas Are Getting Into Holiday Content

Soap operas might not be the booming television business that they were many years ago, but you can bet that the daytime series that are still around have die hard fans who would love to get even more of their favorite characters. Luckily, for viewers who adore tales told about the denizens of Salem on NBC’s very long-running Days of Our Lives, recent Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movie successes have inspired the show to get into the holiday movie game with its own upcoming film, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.
MOVIES
94.9 HOM

10 Maine Towns That Would Be Ideal For Hallmark Christmas Movies

It's no question that Maine is gorgeous. It's also no question that Hallmark Christmas movies are full of cheesy goodness and it's about time the two came together. Not just as a theoretical setting, but actual filming! I mean, you can only get so real filming snowy Christmas scenes at some studio in California.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Hallmark Channel#Starlight
tvinsider.com

Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!
MOVIES
Shore News Network

Christmas CEO is newest Hallmark Countdown to Christmas movie

Build-A-Bear Entertainment today announced the premiere date of its newest film, Christmas CEO, which is part of Hallmark Channel’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. The film premieres in a prime slot the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 26 at 6pm ET/5pm CT on Hallmark Channel and is the perfect way to unwind following the traditional day of holiday shopping! Viewers can find the channel in their area here.
MOVIES
heraldsun.com

What to watch Sunday: New Hallmark Christmas movie is ‘Desperate Housewives’ reunion

Five More Minutes (6 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - This movie inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song “Five More Minutes” premiered Saturday night, but if you missed it, you have another chance. It’s about a woman’s Christmas wish being answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie (and song), including when it will repeat and how to find the channel.
MOVIES
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
startattle.com

An Unexpected Christmas (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

An Unexpected Christmas tells the story of Jamie, a writer who convinces his ex-girlfriend Emily to pose as a couple for Christmas. This Hallmark Christmas romance comedy television movie is directed by Michael Robison. Its teleplay is written by Paul Campbell from a story by Gregory McGoon. Canadian filmmaker Michael Robison is the director of the feature film Deadly Sins and several television movies and television series including The Collector, The Outer Limits, R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour and Rogue Files: Reparation. He has also directed numerous Hallmark television movies including Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, six movies for Hailey Dean Mysteries film series, Christmas at Dollywood, Chateau Christmas, It Was Always You, and A Christmas Treasure. Startattle.com – An Unexpected Christmas 2021.
MOVIES
TVLine

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin Preview Max's 'Charming' But 'Frustrating' Powers

Max’s got the power — but does he really know how to use it? Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a Christmas-themed movie, debuting this Wednesday, Dec. 1 for free on The Roku Channel, and it picks up where the cancelled NBC musical dramedy left off — with Zoey’s beau suddenly able to hear heart songs, as well. But unlike Zoey when she first got her gift, Max is really taking to his newfound ability. “Everything’s kind of coming a little easy to him,” star Skylar Astin previews in the above video interview. “He’s just solving people’s problems with no issue, which actually...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Christmas Movies of All Time

What if Christmas was funny? Or scary? Or cooky? Holiday movies ask these basic questions without diving much deeper. Some films never had a shot at being good while others seemingly had interesting ideas but very poor execution. Many were rated poorly with critics and audiences but still did well at the box office. People […]
MOVIES
Den of Geek

New Netflix Christmas Movies in 2021 Ranked from Best to Worst

Tis the season for kicking back, relaxing, and watching something silly or sweet, and filled with holiday spirit. For that reason, Netflix has invested heavily in holiday entertainment, bringing even more movies, shows, and specials than ever before to your home this year. So we’ve taken on the holiday cheer...
MOVIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
26K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy