UAB vs. New Mexico: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

UNC opened 3-2. The Tar Heels dropped to 53rd at KenPom. Fairly or unfairly, some were already starting to question the school's decision to replace Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Roy Williams with a first-time head coach. So that's why what happened Wednesday night inside the Dean Smith Center was so meaningful. On the big stage that the ACC-Big Ten Challenge provides, against a preseason top-10 team, North Carolina looked the way North Carolina is supposed to look with four former top-50 high school prospects in the starting lineup, among them two five-star recruits. The Tar Heels shot 46.3% from the field, including 42.1% from 3-point range, and blew out Michigan 72-51 to give Davis the first signature win of his career.

