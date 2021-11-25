ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UAB vs. New Mexico: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UAB Blazers will take on the New Mexico Lobos at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Orleans Arena. Both teams are strolling into their game after big wins in their previous games. UAB entered their matchup on...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Not Happy With 1 Team’s Playoff Ranking

The College Football Playoff rankings are almost always met with a fair amount of criticism, no matter what the committee does. But on Wednesday, the latest poll drew out the ire of ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser. The Pardon The Interruption host voiced his displeasure with one particular decision the committee made...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: Purdue moves to No. 1, Baylor edges Gonzaga, Iowa now ahead of Duke

Wednesday night felt like close to the best night of college basketball through the first three-plus weeks of the season. And did it ever have an impact on this week's power rankings. Undefeated teams Florida, BYU and Texas Tech took their first Ls. NC State needed four overtimes at home to get over Nebraska. Michigan State looked dandy against Louisville. Michigan looked defective against North Carolina. Virginia Tech dodged a third straight loss and, in the process, gave Maryland its third loss.
IOWA STATE
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s Notre Dame comments

Almost immediately when news broke that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame to be the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, there was one name that football fans immediately thought of. Urban Meyer. It makes a lot of sense on paper, considering how things have not gone smoothly for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KUTV

Pac-12 Championship Preview: Utes vs. Ducks

November 29, 2021 — (KUTV) - Utah and Oregon will meet in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's a rematch from their regular meeting on November 20th -- a game the Utes won easily throttling the Ducks 38-7. Both Kyle Whittingham and Mario Cristobal spoke on Monday about the title game and what might be different this time around.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: North Carolina back in Top 25 And 1 after picking up big win vs. Michigan

UNC opened 3-2. The Tar Heels dropped to 53rd at KenPom. Fairly or unfairly, some were already starting to question the school's decision to replace Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Roy Williams with a first-time head coach. So that's why what happened Wednesday night inside the Dean Smith Center was so meaningful. On the big stage that the ACC-Big Ten Challenge provides, against a preseason top-10 team, North Carolina looked the way North Carolina is supposed to look with four former top-50 high school prospects in the starting lineup, among them two five-star recruits. The Tar Heels shot 46.3% from the field, including 42.1% from 3-point range, and blew out Michigan 72-51 to give Davis the first signature win of his career.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Uab Blazers#Uab#Ncaab#The New Mexico Lobos#Orleans Arena
WNCT

UNC rolls by No. 24 Michigan 72-51 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love and Armando Bacot believed North Carolina could play better than it showed in back-to-back losses to ranked teams. The Tar Heels proved it against No. 24 Michigan. Love scored 22 points to help UNC take control after halftime, and the Tar Heels handled the Wolverines 72-51 on Wednesday […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy