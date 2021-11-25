ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Firms Land €33 Billion KKR Telecom Italia Bid

By Hannah Walker
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S.-headquartered firms Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison...

Law.com

Mishcon Hires First Group CFO Ahead of IPO

Mishcon de Reya Group has hired its first chief financial officer ahead of its initial public offering. It has added Matt Hotson, CFO at European investor and asset manager Arrow Global, to the inaugural role as it prepares to list on the London Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Management turmoil complicates Telecom Italia bid response

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) is looking to draw up a list of candidates on Friday to advise it on a takeover approach from U.S. group KKR as banks jockey for position in Europe’s biggest ever private equity deal. But divisions within Italy’s biggest phone group are making it...
BUSINESS
The Independent

US government sues to block $40 billion Nvidia-Arm chip deal

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block graphics chip maker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm, saying the deal would create a powerful company that could hurt the growth of new technologies. Nvidia Corp., based in Santa Clara, California said in September 2020 that it was buying United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd. from Japanese technology giant Softbank to “create the world’s premier computing company for the age of AI."But the deal immediately raised concerns that Arm would abandon its business model of licensing chip designs to hundreds of tech companies, including many of Nvidia’s competitors....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Kkr Telecom Italia#Wharton Garrison#M A
MarketWatch

Renewable natural gas company Opal Fuels to go public via merger with SPAC AcrLight in $1.75 billion deal

Opal Fuels LLC, a producer of renewable natural gas, said Thursday it is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a deal with an enterprise value of $1.75 billion. Once the deal closes, Opal will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "OPL." Opal will have a total of about $536 million in cash, split between the SPAC's $311 million of cash held in trust, a $125 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, led by NextEra Energy, an affiliate of ArcLight, Electron Capital Partners, Gunvor Group, Wellington Management...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. "As we move into this next step in the FTC process, we will continue to work to demonstrate that this transaction will benefit the industry and promote competition," the company said in a statement to AFP. FTC Bureau of Competition director Holly Vedova said the regulator is taking action "to block the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies." 
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
Law.com

DLA Piper Joins Associate Bonus Fray, Exceeding Cravath for Top Producers

The firm will match the Cravath scale for all U.S. associates who meet its expectations. Those associates who perform even higher on evaluations will be entitled to additional bonuses. U.S.-based revenue was a key driver for the firm growing global profits by 8.8% in 2020. Firms have been slow to...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Soon-to-Be-Public Stock Trading Platform Hires Securities Industry Veteran as GC

Koslow is a former general counsel of Folio Financial, a wealth-management platform bought by Goldman Sachs. TradeZero launched six years ago and caters to young, active traders. The firm is in the process of going public through a SPAC merger that values the business at $556 million. TradeZero Holding Corp.,...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan reported to back KKR's bid for Telecom Italia with $51B of financing

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.5%) is committing to support KKR's (KKR -2.4%) proposal to buy Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIIAY) (NYSE:TI.A) with EUR 45B ($51B) in financing, Reuters says, citing an article in Italian daily Il Messaggero. In a letter of commitment, the bank said it's prepared to increase the commitment to higher...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Telecom Italia loses CEO in boardroom clash after KKR offer

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) lost its fourth chief executive in six years on Friday after Luigi Gubitosi handed over his powers following a clash with top investor Vivendi, two sources close to the matter said. Gubitosi relinquished his responsibilities on Thursday, saying in a letter seen by Reuters he...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Q&A-Why is Telecom Italia caught up in bid excitement?

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm KKR has submitted a non-binding proposal here to take Telecom Italia (TIM) private, valuing Italy's former phone monopoly at 33 billion euros ($37 billion) including net debt. KKR is the latest investment firm to get involved with TIM, in which French media group...
BUSINESS
CNBC

KKR buyout offer sends Telecom Italia shares surging 30%

The non-binding proposal values the former phone monopoly at 0.505 euros per share in cash. This indicates a 45.7% premium on Friday's closing share price, and rises to more than 33 billion euros including debt. Telecom Italia shares jumped more than 30% on Monday after U.S. private equity giant KKR...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

KKR makes €11B approach to takeover Telecom Italia

Investment fund KKR launched an €11 billion bid to buyout Telecom Italia’s shares and take it private, the latest twist in the operator’s turbulent recent history following a period of poor performance under the current ownership. Telecom Italia stated it received a non-binding and indicative offer to purchase 100 per...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

KKR Thinks It Can Fix Telecom Italia’s Dysfunction

A jumbo deal that marries raw U.S. capitalism with European national infrastructure is hard to see happening in France, Germany or Spain — and would have been unthinkable in Italy a few years ago. But an increasing sense of urgency surrounds Telecom Italia SpA. It’s a sign of how desperate...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Vivendi says is long-term investor in Telecom Italia amid KKR takeover talk

ROME (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi (OTC:VIVHY) said on Sunday it was a long-standing top investor in Telecom Italia (MI:TLIT) (TIM) and wants to ensure its long-term success, as the board of the Italian group prepared to meet to discuss a takeover proposal by U.S. fund KKR. "Vivendi is...
BUSINESS

