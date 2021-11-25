ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lara Trump Says Americans Are 'Lucky' the Left Lets Them Have Thanksgiving

By Darragh Roche
 7 days ago
The former president's daughter-in-law said that some places "actually did away with Halloween" last...

John Griffiths
7d ago

Actually, America was celebrating Thanksgiving long before the trump family landed on our shores, and will do so long after the trumps fade from our political scene or are locked up.

wayne stewart
7d ago

and if donald had his way the only holiday we would have in this country is bow to donald trump day.

DB
6d ago

Like there's not enough hate going on in this country right now..... just gotta throw a shot in there..a Hate "BOOSTER" to get us through Thanksgiving Day so the tRump-Pets don't get too thankful... Hate and Dissention are what the Rumps are thankful for... without it, they are nothing

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

