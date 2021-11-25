Tourist Attacked By 12 Foot Crocodile After Posing With It For A Selfie
The 68-year-old climbed in a pool with the reptile at a theme park in the Philippines to take pictures, believing it to be a life-like...www.newsweek.com
The 68-year-old climbed in a pool with the reptile at a theme park in the Philippines to take pictures, believing it to be a life-like...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2