Tourist Attacked By 12 Foot Crocodile After Posing With It For A Selfie

A 4-year-old girl who disappeared from a campsite in Western Australia last month has been found safe and well in a locked house near her family home. Cleo Smith was sleeping in a tent with her parents at the Quobba Blowholes, a popular camping site near the coastal town of Carnarvon, on the night of Friday, Oct. 15. On Saturday morning, her parents awoke to find that she and her sleeping bag were gone. The entrance to the tent had been unzipped – beyond the reach of a 4-year-old child – and was yawning wide open. Police believe that, at some point between 1:30AM and 6AM, someone unzipped the family tent, grabbed Cleo while she was still in her sleeping bag, and fled.

