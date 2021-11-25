ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tourist Attacked By 12 Foot Crocodile After Posing With It For A Selfie

By Robert Lea
 7 days ago
The 68-year-old climbed in a pool with the reptile at a theme park in the Philippines to take pictures, believing it to be a life-like...

Comments / 2

