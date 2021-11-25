Missing hunter found in North Carolina’s Green Swamp

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina hunter who disappeared this week in North Carolina’s Green Swamp has reunited with his family after searchers found him “cold, hungry, and dehydrated,” a sheriff’s office said.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Michael Edward Abernethy, 56, was reunited with his family on Tuesday, one day after he went hunting in the Juniper Creek Game Land section of the swamp.

Abernethy, who lives in Morganton, was on vacation with his family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s believed he lost his way while hunting and couldn’t fid his way out. When he didn’t return at the scheduled time, family members called his cellphone bud didn’t get an answer.

Family members went to the area and found his car. A heavy coat, gloves and a lunch box were still inside. At around 10 p.m. Monday, they called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

Multiple agencies sent search teams to the swamp. The sheriff’s office said Abernethy heard them and moved toward them until they found him, the news release said.