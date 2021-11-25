Two women hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Glendale (Glendale, AZ) Nationwide Report

Two women were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday night in Glendale, including a rear-end collision.

Glendale police actively responded to the area near 47th Avenue and Camelback Road Just before 7:30 p.m. on reports of a five-vehicle pile-up.

