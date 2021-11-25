ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Best White Elephant gifts

By BestReviews
WKRG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

19 Genius White Elephant Gifts on Amazon That Will Make You Cry From Laughing

If you've just been invited to a white elephant party and don't know where to even begin finding that clever but hilarious gift, we've got you covered. Whether it's a find that's unconventional yet useful or something that will make them cry from laughing so much, Amazon has a ton of options that are too good to be true. We rounded up the coolest gifts that will truly make a lasting impression. Keep reading to shop these interesting finds.
SHOPPING
WGN TV

Best white homecoming dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Football games, tailgating and the chill of fall are all signs that homecoming is just around the corner. Whether you’re looking for a one-time fancy frock or want to invest in a dress that you can wear for years to come, a white homecoming dress will help you project elegance and simplicity.
APPAREL
iheart.com

This is the most popular toy for Christmas this year!

Every holiday season there’s one toy that seems to be the only thing many kids want, and this year it’s the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron by Moose Toys. The $70 toy is for kids five and older and lets them magically create a stuffed animal out of special potion recipes and can be used over and over again.
RECIPES
rochesterfirst.com

Best holiday gifts for employees

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the holidays roll around, in addition to friends and family, you may also have to shop for employees. Many professionals buy holiday gifts for their employees to show their appreciation. While you may spend the better part of 40...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Elephant#Restaurants#Gift Cards#Bestreviews#Buzzfeed#Social Sabotage
KRON4

Best white Christmas ornament

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Then try adding some white Christmas tree ornaments to your decor this year. White ornaments can give your living room a wintry feel while you stay cozy by the fire. White ornaments are wildly popular, and there are many to choose from. Deciding if you want to purchase ornaments individually or in a set, the ornament’s size and your tree decor style can make your search easier by narrowing the scope of choices.
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

The best gifts for grandma and grandpa

If you want to impress your grandparents with the perfect gift this holiday season, look no further. Fox News has compiled a list of gift ideas for grandparents with a variety of interests, so you’re sure to find something for your grandma or grandpa. Read on to see the gift...
SHOPPING
informnny.com

The best budget gifts for moms

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even those on a tight gift budget can find a way to impress mom this year with dozens of affordable gifts available. When you gift-shop within a certain price range, including for mom, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re resigning yourself to giving lackluster gifts. Instead, it just means you’re willing to shop around for the best deals for under-the-radar products. So whether you’re in the market for self-care gifts, camping gear or travel essentials, rest assured you’ll find something special for mom this year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Recipes
FOX2Now

Best personalized dog gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What’s cuter than getting your pup a present? Getting your dog a gift that is one of a kind, personalized just for them. Dog lovers love to dote on their furry best friends and personalized toys, gear or even snacks can feel like just the ticket to making a dog’s gift feel twice as special.
PETS
momblogsociety.com

Best Congratulation Gifts for Everyone

There will be a lot of situations in your social circle where you will wish someone the best and congratulate them for a good job or achievement. The achievement might be buying a house, completing a business milestone, having a baby, or simply any other situation that you know will make the other person happy.
LIFESTYLE
designertrapped.com

The Absolute Best Hostess Gifts

Don't show up to holiday gatherings empty-handed! These are the best hostess gifts to bring to your next party. Raise your hand if you take a bottle of wine to the hostess every time you go to a holiday party or meal. Now raise your hand if you want to be better and do something more special? I know what you are thinking, “everyone loves the wine.” Yes, yes they usually do. BUT, everyone else will bring it, which frees you up to bring something unique and different! I know this is a stressful time of year and you already have a lot to think about. But I got you! I have put together a list of the best hostess gifts out there. I LOVE all of these things and many I have gifted. (And some I secretly hope my Thanksgiving guests bring me, LOL!) You are going to love this list–it has something for every type of hostess.
SMALL BUSINESS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Invited to a holiday party this year? Don’t forget to bring one of these great host gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Show a host your appreciation with these gifts When you attend a party or gathering, it’s customary to give the host a gift to show your gratitude. Popular gifts include wine, flowers and gourmet chocolates, but they’re not the only options. Choosing the ideal gift […]
LIFESTYLE
WKRG

Best T-shirt for International Coffee Day

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which T-shirts for International Coffee Day are best?. Each year, International Coffee Day is held on Oct. 1, as agreed by the International Coffee Organization in 2015. Coffee lovers from around the globe express their love for the timeless beverage on this day. Although there are not many formal celebrations for this “holiday,” some enthusiasts like to commemorate the day by wearing their favorite coffee-related apparel.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WKRG

Best fuse beads

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fuse beads are a simple, fun and inexpensive craft loved by both children and adults. Plastic beads arranged onto a pegboard are fused together by heat from a clothes iron. You can make up your own designs or follow the instructions for specific design patterns. With endless color and design options, fuse beads allow your imagination to run wild.
SHOPPING
YourCentralValley.com

Best gifts for dogs that love bones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for dogs that love bones is best?  Finding the right toys and gifts for a power-chewing dog can be difficult. Dog-bone treats and toys are a perfect way to show a dog how much they are loved and give them fun for months on […]
PETS
WKRG

Best dinosaur toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If your kids would like to play with their very own prehistoric pals, it’s time to buy them dinosaur toys. Dinosaur toys are one of the most diverse categories in the industry. While there are plenty of realistic iterations featuring ferocious teeth and claws, there are also a wide variety of friendly figurines and plushies. Basically, there’s a dinosaur toy for every kid — and many adults find themselves fascinated, too.
SHOPPING
WANE 15

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS
WKRG

Best gift ideas under $100 and on sale now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re not careful, purchasing holiday gifts for the people who are closest to you can get expensive. It’s helpful to be aware of not only which items are consistently rated the best, but when exceptional sales happen, so you can buy quality at a savings for increased value.
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

54 White Elephant Group Chat Names That Are Snow Much Fun

While gathering gifts for your friends and family is always a Christmas highlight, stealing those sparkly packages during a riveting White Elephant can be just as fun. Will you end up with that luxe bottle of wine, or... a box of paper clips? You may just be able to swing the odds in your favor. With the holidays fast approaching, your best bet is to create that White Elephant group chat and plan out your strategy.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy