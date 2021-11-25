ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reggaeton Superstar Karol G: A Primer

By Luis Gomez
Miami New Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can look forward to an influx of blue wigs at the FTX Arena. Karol G will take the stage on Friday, November 26, as part of her Bichota Tour. And as the Colombian reggaeton and Latin trap star said on the Tonight Show last week, she sees so many fans...

hotnewhiphop.com

Karol G Takes Scary Tumble During Miami Concert

Karol G took a frightening tumble while performing at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida on Friday for her Bichota Tour. While walking toward the front of the stage, Karol tripped and went rolling down a set of stairs towards the crowd. After revealing that she broke a nail, she addressed...
MIAMI, FL
AceShowbiz

Karol G Takes a Painful Tumble on Stage During Miami Gig: 'Everything Hurts'

In the footage of the performance, the Colombian reggaeton star slips while descending a set of stairs during her performance at the FTX Arena in the Florida city. AceShowbiz - Karol G's perfomance in Miami took a painful turn, literally. The Colombian reggaeton star was performing for a massive headline show at the FTX Arena in the Florida city when she fell down set of stairs during the set on November 26.
MIAMI, FL
WHAS 11

Karol G and Anuel AA Perform Together for the First Time Since They Ended Engagement

Karol G and Anuel AA may no longer be together, but they remain close. As the 30-year-old singer closed out her last, sold-out Bichota Tour show in Puerto Rico this weekend, she was surprised on stage by her ex-fiancé and frequent collaborator. The crowd went wild as Anuel, 29, made an appearance and joined her to perform their hit songs, "Culpables" and "Secreto." This marked the first time the two performed together since ending their engagement and their 2019 Culpables Tour.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The Ultimate Thanksgiving Latin Playlist: Ozuna, Karol G, Camilo & More

To take something off your to-do list, let us handle your at-home party playlist. Billboard did the legwork and put together a Thanksgiving Fiesta playlist with 35 songs that are inspired by and celebrate the holiday for being grateful. The list is spiced with everything nice from salsa to reggaeton,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Karol G to Make Acting Debut in Upcoming Netflix Series

Karol G will soon make her acting debut, she revealed last week — just a day after her “Bichota” won a Latin Grammy for best reggaeton performance. “I have a lot of things that I want to do in my life,” she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show late last week. “I want to push myself as a woman and see how far I can go in everything.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

City Girls Got Us ‘Scared,’ a New Track From Halle Berry’s Bruised

You don’t wanna see what happens if the City Girls get in the ring. Yung Miami and JT have us on the ropes with their new track, “Scared,” the first single from the soundtrack to Bruised starring Halle Berry. Berry makes her directorial debut with the fighting flick, written by Michelle Rosenfarb. As Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring, Berry takes hits and doles ’em right back, thanks to training from her John Wick fighting instructors. The soundtrack is gonna do just as much damage. Bruised comes with the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack, featuring original songs “Scared,” by City Girls, “Bet It,” by Cardi B (who also co–executive produces the album with Berry), “Automatic Woman,” by H.E.R., “Blast Off,” by Flo Milli, “Tha Fuck,” by Latto, and “Attitude,” by Catwoman doppelgänger Saweetie. The album also compiles previously unreleased tracks “No Mercy,” by Young M.A, “Dungarees,” by Baby Tate, “She Bad,” by Rapsody, “On They Neck,” by Erica Banks, “Aye,” by Big Bottle Wyanna, “Sweater,” by Ambre, and “Chacin,” by Dreamdoll.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop looking at Jennifer Lopez’s overlined lips

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez slay. The singer posted a couple of fire pictures on Instagram featuring one of the most beautiful makeup glams we’ve ever seen. For an evening in Las Vegas, J-Lo wore a stunning grey-toned smoky eye with fluttery lashes and perfectly groomed eyebrows. Her skin was also incredibly glowy, something that her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips puts down to keeping it hydrated. But it’s Jennifer's lips we can’t stop looking at – in the best way possible.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Goes Make-Up Free Arriving In LA With Ben Affleck — Photos

Ben Affleck and J.Lo are back in California! The couple were dressed casually as they landed home in L.A. making their way to an SUV. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have had a quiet last two weeks — but the couple are back together after their filming schedules in different countries! Jennifer glowed as she went makeup free in the photos, snapped on Friday, Nov. 19, rocking a casual white sweatsuit and a throwback pair of camel colored Ugg boots. She carried a black Louis Vuitton keep-all bag in her hand, which appeared to match the same one Ben threw over his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elite Daily

Camila Cabello Debuted A New Tattoo And I'm Shook Over Its Placement

Camila Cabello has a new neck tattoo, and yes, it’s as fierce as it sounds. The former Fifth Harmony member took to Instagram on Nov. 7 to show off her new ink and explain the meaning behind it. Cabello only has one other tattoo, so her neck tattoo is a ~big~ deal and fans are shook.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC

