BOSTON — Jaylen Brown said he has a saying in his family: “Energy lasts forever.”. Even when a close friend or family member dies, he said as long as they can keep up that person’s energy, they’ll still be around. And that’s part of what he took from Sunday’s event at the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, where he and other Celtics celebrated Terrence Clarke’s life.

