ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Is a new episode of Big Sky on tonight? (November 25)

By Alexandria Ingham
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s all about the TGIT lineup on Thursdays, and that now ends with Big Sky. What about tonight? Is a new episode on tonight, Nov. 25?. The stakes are ever higher on Big Sky. Travis is in a lot of trouble, and it looks like he could meet a grisly end....

precincttv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin Preview Max's 'Charming' But 'Frustrating' Powers

Max’s got the power — but does he really know how to use it? Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a Christmas-themed movie, debuting this Wednesday, Dec. 1 for free on The Roku Channel, and it picks up where the cancelled NBC musical dramedy left off — with Zoey’s beau suddenly able to hear heart songs, as well. But unlike Zoey when she first got her gift, Max is really taking to his newfound ability. “Everything’s kind of coming a little easy to him,” star Skylar Astin previews in the above video interview. “He’s just solving people’s problems with no issue, which actually...
MOVIES
FanSided

Watch Big Sky Season 2, Episode 6 live online

Jenny and Cassie need to get out of their current predicament while Lindor pays Wolf a visit on Big Sky Season 2, Episode 6. The end of the previous episode has left us wondering what our fearsome women will do. Jenny and Cassie have found themselves in a spot of bother. While it is Travis holding the gun at them, he can’t do much to save them without blowing his cover.
TV SERIES
FanSided

What time is Nancy Drew on tonight? (November 19)

We have a new episode of Nancy Drew on The CW tonight, Friday, Nov. 19. What time can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know. The CW has been pretty consistent with its new episodes of TV shows. Nancy Drew is one of those that we know we can tune into every Friday this year. There is going to be a break next week for Black Friday, but that’s always planned (and always a smart move).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky#Episodes#Football#Nbc#Thanksgiving#Tgit#Abc#Hulu
Decider

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: Making Fetch Happen

Over at Cassie’s house, she finds a set of keys belonging to Max, her babysitter-slash-accidental-drug-trafficker, and the keys have a brass knuckle-style charm in the shape of a cat that she instantly recognizes from the scene of Harvey’s murder, because Harper dropped hers there. She returns the keys to Max and asks about the charm, and Max knows that Cassie is on to something. But speaking of double-crossing, it turns out that Max’s mom, who she confided in about taking the drugs and money and being caught up in the cartel mess, didn’t keep that information to herself, and she told the worst person in the world she could have possibly told, her boyfriend T-Lock. T-Lock has been an unsettling presence for the entire season, and it’s worse now that he knows Max and her friends are harboring drugs. He promises to return the stash to the police anonymously if only she’ll tell him where they are. Max confers with her friends and they agree to give T-Lock the drugs, but they’ll keep the money.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Big Sky Review: Heart-shaped Charm (Season 2 Episode 6)

Why the title of this episode isn’t “Drawing Blood from a Stone” I’ll never understand. Undercover cop Travis Stone is literally tortured for information by the cartel. Big Sky Season 2 Episode 6, “Heart-shaped Charm,” is full of this kind of ridiculousness which is filling and hearty but might not...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Big Sky’: Who Faces the Most Danger in Upcoming Episode?

From shootouts to surprises to a possible pre-Thanksgiving cliffhanger, Episode 6 of Big Sky’s Season 2 is full of danger. But who faces the greatest peril in this next episode?. It’s a tossup between Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick), who get into yet another shootout during the episode....
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, November 21?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Is there a chance to dive further into some recent events?. There’s no denying that the late-night talk show would have plenty of content to dive into tonight, whether it be the events in Kenosha, President Biden’s latest legislature, or of course how local news broadcasts all over the country are preparing for Thanksgiving. There is a certain predictability to how his show works much of the time and honestly, we don’t mind that.
TV SHOWS
FanSided

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, November 27?

For many of us, we’re on to night two of Thanksgiving leftovers. But will Saturday Night Live serve up something new? Or should SNL fans expect another helping of old material?. We last saw SNL back on November 20. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu...
TV SHOWS
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this weekend (December 3-5)

It’s the start of a new month, and we’re down to our last month in 2021. It’s a perfect time to slow down and chill a bit this weekend. You, my friend, deserves to take a break! Check out everything new to Netflix this weekend. Spend some time for R&R, whether with company or on your lonesome, and enjoy some Netflix shows this December weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

American Idol season 20 release date, judges, and more

Fans of the singing competition reality series are eager for American Idol season 20 to premiere. When is the new season coming to ABC? Who is on the panel of judges? Here’s everything we know so far!. American Idol, like all other shows (and movies), was interrupted by the pandemic....
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Pen15’ to End With Season 2 on Hulu

“Pen15,” Hulu’s comedy series created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, will end with its second season. The remaining episodes of the now final season will debut on the streamer on Dec. 3. A Hulu representative confirmed the news to Variety, stating that Erskine and Konkle “feel the story they wanted to tell has come to an end with the upcoming second half of Season 2.” “Hulu will continue to leave the door open for more ‘Pen15’ in the future and look forward to working with [Erskine and Konkle] again,” the rep continued. The ending of “Pen15” comes as somewhat of a surprise. The series...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 spoilers: New ‘I Want to Be Him’ details!

Now that we’re a couple of days away from Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 actually airing on Paramount Network, we have some more scoop!. If you did not know already, the title for this episode is “I Want to Be Him” and on the surface, we tend to think this is a reference to Garrett Randall. What drives him? We think a lot of it is jealousy. He probably wants to be John Dutton and if it’s not him, maybe it’s Jamie. Both of them have spent a big chunk of their lives on the outside looking in and now, they have an opportunity to seemingly change that with their new ranch.
TV SERIES
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield is on Thin Ice with RHOA Producers + Drew Sidora Involved in Multiple Feuds?

There is a lot of pressure on the RHOA cast to deliver with the upcoming season. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has made headlines recently for the cast changes for season 14. Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey left the show. However, Porsha’s fans are still keeping up with her on her spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The show has been Porsha’s way to address her controversial engagement to Simon Guobadia. Sheree Whitfield returned. Marlo Hampton was given a peach. Drew Sidora was the only newbie that returned after season 13. And Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross joined the cast. Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are also still peach holders. Since some fans wanted Porsha to remain on the show, as well as the return of NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks, they haven’t been sure of what to expect from the upcoming season.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

FanSided

195K+
Followers
383K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy