ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

ClackCo commissioner pushes back on ODOT toll plans

By Emma Jerome
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tRB1_0d6dl0J000

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is major pushback from Clackamas County officials and residents after the Oregon Department of Transportation announced tolls will be added to stretches of I-5 and I-205 in the next 5 years.

Commissioner Paul Savas wants the community to show up to a town hall on Wednesday, December 1. He and others say in that stretch of I-205 there is nowhere for anyone to catch a bus and hardly any bus service.

ODOT committee discusses priorities for I-205 toll project

Bike routes are non-existent. That’s why everyone drives now, he said.

Clackamas County would have to pay for these improvements, Savas said, while other counties would not have to because their projects are funded.

“It’s not really fair. Our residents should have a safe and viable choice and without choice they are essentially trapped in a pain of toll without any viable alternative to use other forms of transportation,” Savas said.

He said that’s why he wants people to show up at the town hall and make their voices heard.

Nearly 5 years ago House Bill 2017 was enacted which led to the possibility of tolling. Savas said they haven’t had any substantial engagement or involvement since then.

“The fact you have a cliff on one side, you’ve got a river on the other. There’s not a lot of room in that area for other alternatives. So we need to have something significant of all the places in the region,” he said. “Of all the places the metro region the tall this is probably the most difficult. Probably the most unfair.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Traffic
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
Clackamas County, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tolls#Odot#Tolling#Weather#Clackco#Bike#House
KOIN 6 News

Teacher to sue Newberg School Board over rainbow display

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — A teacher with the Newberg School District is planning on suing the district’s board of directors after the board prohibited all political signage, including Black Lives Matter signs or any uses of the Pride flag. Chelsea Shotts, who is listed as a teacher at Dundee Elementary School, had a tort claim […]
NEWBERG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KOIN 6 News

Marc Thielman to Newberg? Search is on for new interim superintendent

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — The Newberg School District is in need of someone to fill its interim superintendent role and one possible candidate was asked if he would be interested in the position. Marc Thielman, who is the superintendent for the Alsea School District, which is located 30 minutes southwest of Corvallis, confirmed to KOIN […]
NEWBERG, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy