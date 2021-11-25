Oregon Thanksgiving forecast: Heavy gravy, light rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – How about a side of clouds and rain for your Thanksgiving? We’ve had two dry Thanksgiving years in a row, but it’s unlikely we avoid the rain this year. It’s not all that bad, because the rain is likely not going to impact the Portland area until later in the day, maybe not until late at night.

We are going to start our Thursday with clouds and temperatures in the 40s. Any traditions to get together with friends before the big meal? No worries of puddles or snow, it’s just going to be a gloomy morning.

Futurecast is painting light rain for Clatsop County as early as 9 a.m. Thursday. If you’re traveling north, that is when you will run into the rain. That is the rope of moisture coming from the weak atmospheric river. That will drop south during the day while you’re watching football or eating a big meal.

Weather models have the rain over Portland and out to the coast by night. The heaviest rain is going to occur closer to midnight or shortly after. We will call it a dry day for anyone east of the mountains. Rain will slide even farther on Friday morning, leaving most of the area wet.

Showers likely at this point of the forecast to reach The Dalles, Madras, and Pendleton. If you’re thinking of doing some driving on Friday, you will want to be prepared for rain.

Snow levels do jump up above the passes on Friday. Expect rain for the mountain passes to wrap up the week and to start the weekend. Snow levels hang around 5,500 feet to 7,000 feet for the holiday travel forecast.

Rain totals expected to jump to half an inch or more for the Oregon coast by Thursday night. Scant amounts around the Willamette Valley before midnight. Rain totals surge by Friday morning, expecting rain totals above half an inch in Portland. Isolated locations will probably gather above an inch of rain. Heaviest rain around the central Oregon coast.

A balmy morning for Astoria and Tillamook, with temperatures in the lower 50s. Rain eventually moves in from the northwest down to the southeast, but it will spend most of the day out there near Astoria. Highs coming in around the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon. It’s possible we may have a few locations in the lower 60s by afternoon. Swipe through the graphics below to get an idea of the forecast in your community.

















