Tennessee State

A look back at Tennessee's 1914 victory against Vanderbilt

By Ken Lay
 7 days ago
Throughout its tradition-rich history, Tennessee has captured some monumental victories.

This season, each week, Vols Wire will look back at one of Tennessee’s memorable games against its upcoming opponent.

The Volunteers (6-5, 3-4 SEC) will host in-state rival Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) at Neyland Stadium in a regular season finale for both schools.

Kickoff is slated for 3:45 p.m. EST and the game will be televised by SEC Network.

Saturday will mark the 116th meeting between Tennessee and Vanderbilt. The Vols hold a 77-33-5 advantage in the series that dates back to 1892.

This installment will revisit Tennessee’s 16-13 victory on Nov. 7, 1914 in Knoxville.

Although Tennessee holds a commanding lead in the all-time series, the Commodores dominated the early years of the rivalry.

Tennessee did not win its first game against the Commodores until 1914.

The campaign was a season of firsts for Tennessee. Tennessee went 9-0 and won the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAA) championship.

It was the first football title of any kind for the Vols.

A Nashville native, Alonzo “Goat” Carroll was the hero for UT on this day as he scored all of the Vols’ points in the historic contest.

The All-SIAA standout caught an early touchdown pass from quarterback Bill May to set the tone for the game.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
