Slavisa Jokanovic: Sheffield United manager to leave Championship club

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlavisa Jokanovic is set to leave his role as Sheffield United manager. Jokanovic, who has won promotion to the Premier League with Watford and Fulham, was appointed...

SB Nation

Reading vs Sheffield United: Match Preview 2021/22

It’s time for midweek action! Sheffield United are the visitors to Berkshire in this one as they look to revive their season against a Reading side that will be looking to build on their weekend draw against Nottingham Forest. Both sides would have been hoping to be higher in the...
Sunderland Echo

Former Sunderland man takes charge of Sheffield United and replace Slavisa Jokanovic despite interest in ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil

The Blades have parted company with Jokanovic despite Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Reading, with the club sitting 16th in the Championship table. Heckingbottom, who was once a contender for the Sunderland job, took caretaker charge of The Blades last season following the departure of Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane. After...
Chris Wilder
The Independent

Farewell to John Sillett, the man with nose for one of the biggest FA Cup shocks

John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
BBC

Lee Charnley: Newcastle United's managing director has left the club

Newcastle's managing director Lee Charnley has left the club after seven years in the role. Charnley, who has been with the club for 22 years, completed a handover period with the new Saudia Arabia-backed owners following their takeover. Newcastle have begun a formal recruitment process to appoint a new CEO.
newschain

Oli McBurnie in isolation and missing for Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be without striker Oli McBurnie for the visit of Coventry. The Wales striker is isolating after coming into contact with a person with coronavirus. Goalkeeper Robin Olsen has returned from international duty with a rib injury and he will be assessed before the game. Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben...
Yardbarker

Former Manchester United star tips club legend as future Red Devils manager

Former Manchester United star Park Ji-sung has tipped Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney to be a future manager of the club. Rooney has endured a difficult start to his coaching career with Championship strugglers Derby County, and it remains to be seen if he can realistically steer the club out of trouble after their points deduction.
CBS Sports

Manchester United manager hunt: Why Mauricio Pochettino might be willing to leave PSG for an England return

Paris Saint-Germain are top of Ligue 1 and 10 points clear of second-placed RC Lens while also maintaining second place in UEFA Champions League Group A, four points clear of Club Brugge in third with just two games left. But, despite that favorable outlook, PSG's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has found himself under increasing scrutiny in Paris. And now, as Manchester United find themselves looking for a manager, the unsettled marriage between Pochettino and the club he returned to coach has been thrust front and center.
The Independent

What legacy does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leave as Manchester United manager?

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford on an interim basis nearly three years ago now, his track record as a manager consisted of two Tippeligaen titles, a Norwegian Cup and a handful of honours at reserve team level which still carried [citation needed] tags on his Wikipedia page.The most recent of those trophies had come in 2013, six years earlier. Since then, Solskjaer had suffered one relegation at Cardiff City and a few seasons without distinction back in Norway. It was not the CV of a Manchester United manager. Perhaps that is why some of his former...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Club make interim manager u-turn, for fear of fan backlash

Manchester United were set to appoint Mike Phelan as interim manager - but decided against it, fearing that fans would revolt against the idea. That's according to reports that state the coach was set to be given the reins on a temporary basis before the more popular Michael Carrick was chosen. Carrick has no experience of management, despite his status as an Old Trafford legend.
newschain

John Fleck medical incident overshadows Sheffield United win at Reading

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck was taken off on a stretcher after a serious-looking incident during his team’s 1-0 win at Reading. Jayden Bogle grabbed United’s winner but the match was overshadowed by the second-half incident when Fleck went down apparently unchallenged, with his team-mates quickly indicating for the medics to run on the pitch to tend to him.
newschain

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck discharged from hospital

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck has been discharged from hospital after collapsing on the field during Tuesday evening’s 1-0 win at Reading. Fleck underwent comprehensive medical examinations and stayed in the Royal Berkshire Hospital overnight for observation. United manager Slavisa Jokanovic expressed relief after the match that the 30-year-old player...
