Slavisa Jokanovic: Sheffield United manager to leave Championship club

Paris Saint-Germain are top of Ligue 1 and 10 points clear of second-placed RC Lens while also maintaining second place in UEFA Champions League Group A, four points clear of Club Brugge in third with just two games left. But, despite that favorable outlook, PSG's head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has found himself under increasing scrutiny in Paris. And now, as Manchester United find themselves looking for a manager, the unsettled marriage between Pochettino and the club he returned to coach has been thrust front and center.
