Plenty of Reasons To Shop Local For Holiday Gift-Giving

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shopping for the holidays has an extra sense of urgency this year with the ongoing container ship backups impacting the supply chain, but there are some gift ideas that are guaranteed to make it under your tree before it’s too late. Ron Menin is gearing up for the holiday season. As he stocks his shelves and packages his bottles, the New York native who owns Hell’s Kitchen Hot Sauce knows business might be different this year. “There’s been trouble with, like, supply chain,” he said. But that trouble is giving Menin and some of the 170 other small retail...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO