NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City rolled out the red carpet Monday for the premiere of the “West Side Story” movie. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars newcomer Rachel Zegler, from Hackensack, New Jersey, as Maria. “I can’t believe this is my life. I really, I can’t, every day. I’m, like, looking around and there’s this huge poster of my face, and I’m like, ‘Who is that?'” Zegler said. The movie also stars Ariana DeBose as Anita. “I fervently believed that my interpretation and by virtue of being a Black woman, I had something to offer this role that the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO