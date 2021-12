Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We’ve all sat around the Thanksgiving table and shared what we’re grateful for. But how many times have we done the same in March or May—or any time in our day-to-day lives? While it’s top of mind right now, the importance and benefits of practicing gratitude extends beyond the holiday season. Research has shown that expressing gratitude may reduce stress and boost happiness—and for athletes, this practice may also increase life satisfaction and self-esteem.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO