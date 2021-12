In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Jessie J announced that after deciding to get pregnant on her own, she suffered a miscarriage this week. “After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat,” she wrote. Jessie J said that she still wanted to perform at Los Angeles’ Hotel Cafe tonight because it would be good for her soul. “What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me,” she wrote. “I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today.”

