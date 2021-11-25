Best gift under $50

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sometimes, the best gifts are also budget-friendly. Whether it’s a last-minute present for an out-of-touch relative or a stocking stuffer for a roommate, cheap gifts reaffirm what we love most about gift-giving: that it’s the thought that counts and a thoughtful...

The Best Gifts Under $50 for Every Occassion: Birthdays, Secret Santa, White Elephant

There are plenty of things that can stress you out at your job, from annual reviews to major projects. But your Secret Santa or White Elephant exchange at the holiday party shouldn’t be one of them. It can be tough finding a holiday gift for someone you know — and much tougher when you don’t know who the recipient is. White Elephant exchanges require you to find something that everyone will love. Or, maybe you don’t know your Secret Santa co-worker that well. This is where the best gifts under $50 come in. A $50 gift is the sweet spot. It’s...
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The Best Travel Stocking Stuffers Under $50

Stuff travelers’ stockings with gifts that will get them excited about getting back out into the world. Travel can definitely be challenging now so here are 15 ideas that will make their trips easier - and won’t break the bank. The latest – and arguably most important – travel accessory...
11 best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cyber Monday is finally here, which means Amazon shoppers can now find countless deals on top gifts ranging from smart TVs to air fryers. Several of these products are even cheaper than they were on Black Friday, and it’s no surprise shoppers are scrambling to get the best ones while they’re still in stock.
Does your child love L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls? Get them these 20 perfect gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for kids who love L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are best?  L.O.L. Surprise! dolls can be found in just about any store that sells toys. L.O.L. stands for “Lil Outrageous Littles,” and they’re considered a surprise because they come wrapped in opaque paper, so you never […]
Best gifts for people who love their Cricut

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for people who love their Cricut is best? Cricut machines are a must-have for any crafter who is serious about creating new products, but what do you get someone who already has one of these versatile crafting tools? Fortunately, there are lots of accessories and […]
Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
The Absolute Best Hostess Gifts

Don't show up to holiday gatherings empty-handed! These are the best hostess gifts to bring to your next party. Raise your hand if you take a bottle of wine to the hostess every time you go to a holiday party or meal. Now raise your hand if you want to be better and do something more special? I know what you are thinking, “everyone loves the wine.” Yes, yes they usually do. BUT, everyone else will bring it, which frees you up to bring something unique and different! I know this is a stressful time of year and you already have a lot to think about. But I got you! I have put together a list of the best hostess gifts out there. I LOVE all of these things and many I have gifted. (And some I secretly hope my Thanksgiving guests bring me, LOL!) You are going to love this list–it has something for every type of hostess.
Secret Santa party leaving you stumped? We’ve got suggestions

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Secret Santa: It’s a fun tradition, especially in offices. Everyone draws names and buys gifts for assigned people. By design, recipients never know who gave the gift, hence the “secret.” But it’s not easy to choose a gift for someone you may only know in passing. It can be even more challenging if you’re forced to stay below a certain price limit.
Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
