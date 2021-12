It's Saturday morning, semi-live and . . .All is well, well, most all is well ... at least in this little corner of the world, to wit:. Several Shenandoah Valley FM radio stations have already switched to a full-time Christmas-holiday music format 24/7 through Dec. 25. Granted, it’s the same tired, terrible tunes as last year, where you’re guaranteed to hear repetitive plays of “The Christmas Song” (Chestnuts roasting on an open fire ... Jack Frost picking at his nose), “Feliz Navidad,” “Have a Jolly Holly Christmas, “Let It Snow, Let It Snow,” and various artists who can’t sing, let alone hit those high notes while butchering “O Holy Night.” The best rendition, in my opinion, is by the late doo-wop vocalist Johnny Maestro of The Crests (“16 Candles”) fame.

