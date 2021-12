When Catherine Sourbis planned her January 2020 nuptials to her now-husband, Tyler Gibson, she knew there was only one person who needed to stand by her side: her sister. “Standing up in front of your loved ones and committing yourself to your partner is one of the most exciting, and personal, things one will ever do,” Catherine explains. “I wanted a family-centered ceremony and also knew that those in the audience would understand the need for intimacy.” Ultimately, Catherine decided to forgo bridesmaids and just have her sister as her maid of honor.

