ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Never Try This Method If You See Someone Choking, Experts Warn

By Richard Evans
Best Life
Best Life
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJ4SX_0d6diayq00
Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

The holidays are a time of overindulgence, and after the last couple years, we all deserve the chance to gather with family and friends and eat to our heart's content. But if you plan on stuffing yourself with food at your celebrations this year, you should brush up on proper safety protocol. That includes how to make sure your food is prepared without risk of contamination, and how to warm up those next-day leftovers, but it's also about avoiding any accidents that happen while you're eating. Choking is a risk for all ages, and it's important to know what to do and what not to do if you or your loved ones bite off a bit more than you can chew. Read on to learn the one choking relief maneuver that can actually do more harm than good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABYvf_0d6diayq00
CGN089 / Shutterstock

You may have been told that if a person is choking, you can use your finger to scoop out the offending mass and clear their airway. But unless you can see the food or foreign object yourself, you should keep your finger away. Otherwise, you'll be performing a "blind finger sweep," which can do more harm than good.

"Take the object out of their mouth only if you can see it," WebMD advises in its guide to choking treatment. "Never do a finger sweep unless you can see the object in the person's mouth."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rKcK_0d6diayq00
Doucefleur / Shutterstock

The problem with using a finger sweep to help a person who is choking is that when you can't see the food, you could be exacerbating the problem. The idea that a finger sweep is appropriate for all ages "has been replaced by evidence-based practices to only perform a finger sweep if you can see the object clearly in the person's mouth," according to National Health Care Provider Solutions (NHCPS). The problem, the organization notes, is that "blind finger sweeps may push an object further into the airway."

You can check a person's mouth for the food while performing first aid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DIgJ_0d6diayq00
SpeedKingz / Shutterstock

If you don't see the food obstructing their airway immediately, it may become dislodged and visible while performing abdominal thrusts, otherwise known as the Heimlich maneuver. According to NHCPS, "When providing choking first aid, visually check the mouth of the person receiving help between sets of abdominal thrusts or before administering rescue breaths." If you do see the food and can extricate it with a finger sweep, then you can use the technique.

RELATED: For more health advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGQeS_0d6diayq00
Toywork / Shutterstock

Knowing what not to do is important, but you also need to know how you should respond if you see someone choking. Quoted directly from the WebMD site on choking first aid, here are the steps to take when doing the Heimlich maneuver:

  • Stand behind the person and wrap your arms around the waist.
  • Place your clenched fist just above the person's navel. Grab your fist with your other hand.
  • Quickly pull inward and upward as if trying to lift the person up.
  • Perform a total of 5 abdominal thrusts.
  • If the blockage is still not dislodged, continue cycles of 5 back blows and 5 abdominal thrusts until the object is coughed up or the person starts to breathe or cough.

Being able to properly perform abdominal thrusts can save a person's life, so make sure you've brushed up on how to do it right before any big family gatherings this holiday season.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Leave the Bathroom Stall Before Doing This, Doctors Warn

During the COVID-19 pandemic—or ideally even before it—certain bathroom habits have likely become an essential part of your daily routine. From washing your hands for 20 seconds to opening the door with your shirt sleeves, there are a handful of rules that many of us abide by before leaving a bathroom. We tend to be efficient in the restroom, especially if we're using one outside of our home. But in trying to make your trip as short-lived as possible, there's one thing that you may not be doing, which could have serious health consequences in the long run. Read on to discover what you should never leave the bathroom stall without doing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Navel#Overindulgence#Airway#Cough#Webmd#Nhcps#Visib
Best Life

Never Leave a Candle Burning for This Long, Experts Warn

As the weather gets colder and the winter darkness creeps in, there's nothing like lighting a candle to keep things warm and cozy during nature's dreariest season. But if you're someone who enjoys keeping candles going at all times, you should be aware that there are serious consequences to not using candles responsibly—for the candles themselves and for your home. After all, any time there's an open flame, you run the risk of starting a larger and much more serious fire. One of the most important things to keep in mind with a candle is making sure you're not burning it too long. Read on to find out the absolute longest period of time you can keep your candle going before you have to put it out.
Best Life

Never Wear These 3 Kinds of Shoes If You Have Back Pain, Experts Warn

If you suffer from back pain, you're not alone. According to Georgetown University's Health Policy Institute, nearly 65 million Americans report having recent back pain problems, and another 16 million say they're contending with chronic back pain. Back pain is both a widespread and costly problem: A 2020 study published in JAMA found that Americans spent around $134 billion on neck and back pain treatments between 1996 and 2016. Luckily, there are plenty of things you can do to prevent and mitigate back pain—and it starts with your feet. Read on to find out the three worst shoes to wear for back pain.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

Never Use This Stall in a Public Bathroom, Experts Warn

Most people have some kind of strategy when considering what stall to use in a public restroom. For some, the one farthest from the door is preferable. For others, the one closest to the exit makes sense. And for many of us, it's the one right in the middle. But while this Goldilocks-esque choice can be a challenge, there's actual research into which bathroom stall is the worst to use, based on how often it's frequented. Read on to find out which stall you should be avoiding when you have to use a public restroom.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Ways You're Ruining Your Body After 60, Say Experts

For many people life starts at 60, but as you get older signs of aging begin taking place. Knowing what to expect can not only help you embrace the changes and prepare for the process, but help know what preventive measures to take to stay healthy like being active. "Activity especially in the sunlight has a great impact on your health, a good booster for your immune system to your bone and muscle activities. You will increase your bone density and you will fight aging and increase your immunity," explains Dr. Serap Sobnosky, MD with Dignity Healthy. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to top medical experts who revealed what changes start happening after 60. Read the five tips below to find out what they are and how to help prevent them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
RECIPES
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Never deep-fry a frozen turkey, experts warn

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Storing This in Your Pantry Is Attracting Mice to Your Home, Experts Warn

What you keep in your kitchen cabinets to eat can say a lot about who you are as a person. But whether your cupboards are jammed packed with high-quality ingredients for cooking or simply with enough snacks to get you through your new work from home schedule, there are certain foods that potential pests enjoy just as much as you do. And according to experts, some items may be in your pantry right now that mice find irresistible. Read on to see what could be attracting mice to your home.
PETS
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Your Bedroom Can Make You Sick If You're Not Cleaning This, Say Experts

On average, Americans spend half our lives in our bedrooms. So it's important to make the most of it. A dirty bedroom can compromise your health, triggering allergy and asthma symptoms and preventing a good night's sleep, which is crucial to overall health and lowering your risk of chronic diseases ranging from heart disease to cancer. So Eat This, Not That! Health consulted the experts on how—and how often—you should clean your bedroom to make it the healthy haven you deserve. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

Never Use This One Thing on Your Hotel Bed, Experts Warn

If you've ever watched a black-light exposé on a sensational news program, you might have a major fear of any dirty but unseen organisms potentially lurking within hotel rooms. On the other hand, one silver lining to emerge from the COVID pandemic is a heightened attention to cleaning and sanitization protocols, which is especially important for the hospitality industry as a way to instill confidence and reassure travelers. Still, there's one thing in a hotel room whose cleanliness you might not always want to blindly trust—even amid so much extra emphasis on keeping things spotless. Read on to find out which standard hotel room item still grosses out travel experts.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
113K+
Followers
6K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy