ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Everything you need to know about tomorrow's tube strike

By Alice Saville
Time Out Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommuting's going to get a bit tricky tomorrow as strike action is expected to hit London's tube network. But don't despair, a few lines are still running, which means that some lucky Londoners will be left unscathed by travel trauma. Here's a quick rundown of what you need to...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Will Omicron cancel Christmas? Everything you need to know about the new Omicron variant in the UK

It feels a bit like déjà vu: here we are again, wondering if Christmas is going to go ahead because of a new Covid variant. After last year’s less-than-ideal situation, a lot of people in the UK are hoping the Omicron mutation doesn’t interrupt their prezzie-giving plans. But before you pack up the socks you’ve bought for your dad and trudge to the Post Office, read on to find out everything we know so far. As the vaccination rollout speeds up, the impact of Omicron won’t necessarily lead to a festive season like the one in 2020.
The Independent

London Underground warns of disruption to Night Tube services this weekend

Travellers in London have been warned of “severe disruption” to the Night Tube this weekend as drivers stage a second round of strikes in a row over rosters.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out for eight hours from Friday and Saturday evenings on the Central and Victoria lines, where the Night Tube is due to run.The weekend overnight service, introduced in 2016, was suspended last year because of the pandemic and resumed last weekend, although it was disrupted by industrial action.The union claims Transport for London has “ripped up” an agreement on drivers being allowed...
Time Out Global

There won’t be free TfL travel this New Year's Eve

Free TfL travel on New Year’s Eve is a bit of a London tradition: it's a once-a-year bacchanal where Londoners throw their Oyster cards to the wind and clomp up tube escalators in crazily impractical footwear, host impromptu platform parties, and coat the interior of tube trains with a sticky mixture of sweat, glitter and booze. Unfortunately, the pandemic has put paid to this year’s free-for-all. Not because it's unhygienic, but because the network is seriously strapped for cash after nearly two years of heavily reduced commuter numbers.
BBC

Covid-19 Omicron variant case linked to Brentwood primary school

One of the first UK cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been linked to a primary school in Essex. Following further contract tracing of a case that emerged in Brentwood, there was a confirmed link to Larchwood Primary School in Pilgrims Hatch, Essex County Council said. It said specialist...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tube Lines#Commuting#Need To Know#Everything You Need#Hammersmith City#Londoner#Transport For London#Tfl
The Independent

Engineers from across UK help restore power to homes after Storm Arwen damage

Engineers have been drafted in from across the UK to help thousands of homes still without power following the destructive Storm Arwen The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said the number of UK homes powerless as of 5pm on Monday was 66,000, although around 1,000,000 homes and businesses are believed to have been damaged overall.The worst-affected areas remain Scotland and north-east England with engineers drafted in from Northern Ireland and southern England to help repair faults and “significant damage” to the network.This comes as parts of the UK faced the coldest night of the autumn so far, including Shap in...
Time Out Global

Donate a coat to a 'Take One, Leave One' rail to help London’s rough sleepers

It’s currently chilly enough to threaten even the most warmly-dressed Londoner’s extremities, so spare a thought for the thousands of homeless people who spend their days and nights on the city’s streets. ‘Take One, Leave One’ is a scheme that puts up rails for coats in busy London areas: those in need can take a coat for free, while anyone with outerwear to spare can easily donate it. It launched in London back in 2019, and was quickly swamped with demand as wintry weather set in.
Time Out Global

The Peckham artists’ collective imagining an alternative way of co-living in London

Nestled between Peckham and New Cross, Rising Sun Collective (named after the former pub it calls home) is an LGBTQ+-friendly music and arts creative house. With studios, event spaces and affordable housing, it’s played host to gigs from the likes of AJ Tracey and Jamie XX. But recently its members found that all of that was suddenly at risk.
U.K.
Time Out Global

Listen to this extremely eccentric London Christmas advent podcast

As Southern Rail passengers can attest, it’s better to travel hopefully than arrive, and the same is true of Christmas. Advent is like a month-long chart countdown, only, instead of Autotune and various members of Migos, it features festivity, little doors and the occasional sweetie. Older-schoolers might even light candles on the advent crown, put up a wreath and start thinking about the old Christmas tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Time Out Global

Ten really, really good pub gardens with heaters

Drinking with pals in a pub is a lot of fun during winter. We know this. But what about those times when you want to be with pals in a pub during winter, outside? Tricky, but manageable. London thankfully has a load of top pub gardens equipped with heaters, blankets and the like, meaning you won’t need to rely solely on your famous ‘beer jacket’ to stay warm. Here are our favourites.
Time Out Global

Some amazing London refugee projects, as chosen by you

It’s not exactly news that the global refugee crisis is getting worse. According to the UN Refugee Agency, there are more than 26.6 million refugees worldwide, a figure that has more than doubled over the last decade. Right here in London, there are dozens of ongoing initiatives offering services to...
The Independent

Residents against Tyrone gold mine take protest to London

Residents opposed to a controversial gold mine in a scenic part of Northern Ireland said it is causing stress and sleepless nights for local people, as they protested in London.The planning application for the Dalradian Gold Mine project at Greencastle, County Tyrone was submitted in November 2017, and there have been more than 40,000 representations about the proposal.Opposition to the mine in the Sperrin Mountains, an area of outstanding natural beauty, is focused on environmental concerns.Fidelma O’Kane is among a dozen people in London who will hand a letter into 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister Boris Johnson on...
Time Out Global

Your loveliest shots of London’s Christmas light displays

London is dazzling right now. Angels and butterflies swoop from the tops of buildings, stars shine from lampposts and trees sparkle from trunk to branch. It seems that on almost every corner in central, you’ll see another Instagrammable light display prompting you to stop and snap a pic before passing. Isn’t it strange what a bit of electrical engineering can do for festive cheer?
Time Out Global

And lo! Trafalgar Square's Christmas lights will switch on tonight

Tonight, Trafalgar Square's famous Christmas lights will flicker to life as part of a traditional ceremony that begins at 6.30pm. And the centrepiece of the great display is a ginormous tree, donated by Norway as a thank you for Britain's aid in WWII, and then brought here by boat on an epic journey across the seas. Unfortunately, the internet has not been kind to this year's offering, pointing out its sparse lower branches and weather-beaten appearance. But in its defence, this tree is both MASSIVE (an enormous 24 metres tall) and very old (aged 80). How would you like it if you reached your ninth decade and someone dragged you shivering into a public square, decked you in fairy lights then made fun of you for looking worse for wear, eh? Not at all, I'd imagine.
NORWAY
Time Out Global

Here’s everything you need to know about London’s new mask rules

London’s rules on face coverings are tightening up from today, as the government gets justifiably antsy about new Covid variant Omicron. But what does that mean for your commute? How about popping to the shops? And have scientists worked out a way to stop your glasses getting steamed up yet? Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know.
Time Out Global

Will Omicron cancel Christmas in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know about new variant

It feels a bit like déjà vu: here we are again, wondering if Christmas is going to go ahead because of a new Covid variant. After last year’s less-than-ideal situation, a lot of people in the UK are hoping the Omicron mutation doesn’t interrupt their festive plans. But before you pack up the socks you’ve bought for your dad and trudge to the Post Office, read on to find out everything we know so far. As the booster rollout speeds up, Omicron won’t necessarily lead to a festive season like the one we all absolutely hated in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy