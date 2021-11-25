LeBron James rallies Lakers past Pacers with clutch 3-pointers

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- LeBron James hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers in overtime to help the Los Angeles Lakers overcome a 12-point deficit and beat the Indiana Pacers.

James scored a game-high 39 points in the 124-116 win Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. He scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and played a season-high 43 minutes.

The win improved the Lakers to 10-10 this season.

"To know that my teammates look for me to lead them, I take that with a lot of responsibility," James told reporters. "A lot of Lakers fans came to see us play, came to see me play and I just tried to make plays for them."

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon scored a team-high 28 points in the loss.

The Lakers shot 44.2% from the field, including 40.5% from 3-point range. The Pacers made 28.3% of their 3-point attempts.

"I know [James] wanted to get this 'W,'" Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "He really wanted to play in that Knicks game [he was suspended for]. He looks forward to that every year.

"So to bounce back [Wednesday], to quarterback the defense and carry the offense the way he did, that's just a performance for the ages."

Domantas Sabonis put the Pacers up 2-0 with a layup two minutes into the first quarter. The Lakers couldn't tie the score again until the fourth quarter.

The Pacers took a 31-26 lead into the second quarter and led 66-60 at half. They used a 10-2 run tp push the advantage to 76-64 three minutes into the third quarter. The Lakers responded with a 7-0 run. They ended the quarter on a 9-1 run to cut the Pacers lead to two points.

The Pacers answered with a 7-0 run to start the fourth. The Lakers went on an 8-2 run about three minutes later to take a 101-100 lead. James made a short shot with 1:42 to go to push the advantage to 107-102, but the Pacers rallied back.

Russell Westbrook made two free throws with 22.6 seconds remaining to give the Lakers a 112-109 lead. Chris Duarte hit a game-tying 3-pointer on the other end to force overtime.

Westbrook made a 20-foot shot for a 114-112 edge one minute into overtime. Brogdon answered with a game-tying 12-footer.

James then hit a 27-foot 3-pointer to give the Lakers a 117-114 edge. He hit a 30-foot, step-back 3-pointer on the next possession to push the Lakers lead to six points with 1:53 remaining.

Brogdon made a two-point shot with 62 seconds remaining, but James and Wayne Ellington hit shots on consecutive possessions to ice the victory.

Westbrook scored 20 points in the victory. Malik monk scored 17 points for the Lakers. Ellington and Carmelo Anthony scored 14 points apiece off the Lakers bench.

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis totaled 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the loss.

The Lakers host the Sacramento Kings (7-12) at 10:30 p.m. EST Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Pacers (8-12) host the Toronto Raptors (9-10) at 8 p.m. Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Moments from LeBron James' career