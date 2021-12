In Week 10, the Buffalo Bills made an emphatic statement in a 45-17 thrashing of the New York Jets. The margin for error for the Bills is still razor-thin, however, as the New England Patriots are sitting right behind them at 7-4. Buffalo needs to take care of business against an Indianapolis Colts team that has won five of its last seven after starting 0-3.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO