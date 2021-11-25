ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to watch NFL games on Thanksgiving live online for free—and without cable

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOWdR_0d6dh9ON00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Football is almost as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkey, stuffing and the pressing need for an afternoon nap.

Whatever your circumstances, we've got you covered. Here's a look at who's playing today—and several different ways to watch the games.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

The upside to there being just three games on Thanksgiving is you don't have to decide which one to watch. The NFL has stacked them so you can binge your way through the day, completely avoiding your family (or, at the very least, tuning them out if they get to be too much).

Thursday, Nov 25

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

How can I watch my local NFL team for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And NFL games are one of the easiest to view, since they air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you're getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

How can I stream NFL games live online if I don't have a cable subscription?

You’ve got several options to choose from:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to Sunday night games and others aired on that network. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-month free trial, followed by a $6 monthly charge.

Hulu with Live TV

You can try the service free for a week. Once that's up, you'll pay $65 per month.

YouTubeTV

After a two-week trial, you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network's Sling lower tiered "Orange" plan will run you $35 per month. Adding the more comprehensive "Blue" plan bumps the cost to $50-per-month. You'll have a 7-day free trial first—and right now, the cord cutting service is dropping the first month’s bill to $10.

AT&T TV

Formerly known as DirecTV Now and AT&T TVNow, AT&T's streaming service will run you $70 per month and up. There is no longer a free trial option.

Disney+

Disney's bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ can be enjoyed for free for seven days, after which you'll pay $13.99 per month for all three combined

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $65-$80, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Usually yes, but not today. Amazon’s contract with the NFL does not include any Thanksgiving Day games. The next one will air on Dec. 2.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

Several, in fact.

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an 'out of market' game, you've got two choices.

NFL Game Pass

There are couple hitches with this service. You can't use it to watch live games, but you can watch anything once its main broadcast ends. There's a seven-day free trial, after which you're looking at a $100 charge per season.

NFL Sunday Ticket

DirecTV customers have access to it, but if you're not a subscriber and live in an area where it's not available, you can watch any NFL game live, online or on TV for $73.49 per month or $293.36 for the entire season.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#At T Tv Now#Fubo Tv#American Football#Fortune Daily#Fox Las Vegas Raiders#Cbs Buffalo Bills#New Orleans Saints#Nbc#Peacock Nbc#Paramount Cbs
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Urban Meyer News

For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing. DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
momtastic.com

Stephanie Diggs Chose Between Son’s Separate NFL Games for Thanksgiving

You may know Stefon Diggs as the Buffalo Bills wide receiver, but did you know that he’s named after his momma, Stephanie Diggs? Well, you should, because she’s one supportive mom. Both of Diggs’ boys play for the NFL, with Trevon, Stefon’s brother, playing for the Dallas Cowboys. With a...
NFL
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 13

One of the weirdest "Thursday Night Football" matchups of every year comes the week after Thanksgiving. What's so strange about it? Usually, two of the six teams that played on the holiday will face off in a second consecutive Thursday game. It's the only time each year that happens, as Thanksgiving is the only day that multiple teams play on Thursday.
NFL
TechRadar

Cowboys vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere

It's been said before only to end in tears, but this time it really does feel like the Chiefs are back. The three main pillars of that KC offense finally got their act together last weekend, and just in time for a shootout with mighty Dak Prescott's Cowboys. Read on as we explain how to get a Cowboys vs Chiefs live stream and watch the NFL game online from anywhere.
NFL
CNET

NFL 2021: How to watch Patriots vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football without cable

For the sake of Falcons fans everywhere, let's hope Atlanta doesn't race out to a 28-3 lead tonight against the Patriots. That was the score toward the end of the third quarter in Super Bowl 51 when Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 34-28 overtime victory. Tom Brady is now in Tampa Bay, but Matt Ryan is still the quarterback for the Falcons. In this rematch, Ryan and the Falcons will face rookie quarterback Mac Jones for the Patriots.
NFL
thestreamable.com

How to Watch the NWSL Championship: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Red Stars Live For Free Online

The NWSL season concludes with a matchup between the 3rd-seeded Washington Spirit and 4th-seeded Chicago Red Stars. Both teams have battled through higher-seeded teams to reach this point and need just one more win to capture their first NWSL title. You can watch all the action live on CBS this Saturday, November 20, at 12 PM ET, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.
SPORTS
CNET

NFL 2021: How to watch Giants vs. Buccaneers, ManningCast on Monday Night Football without cable

Despite outward appearances, tonight's game could be a good one. The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in first place in the NFC South but have dropped their last two games with two subpar games from Tom Brady. The New York Giants are last in the NFC East but won last Sunday, and they're expected to get running back Saquon Barkley back for tonight's game.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Thanksgiving 11/25

How to Watch Thanksgiving NFL Football Games Today - Thursday, November 25th, 2021. The NFL week is set to kick off on Thursday for some Thanksgiving football action! The first game of the day features the Chicago Bears are headed to Detroit to take on the Lions in what should be a heated division rivalry game. The early evening game features a Las Vegas Raiders team that is desperate for a win against one of the best teams in the NFL right now, the Dallas Cowboys. The day of football concludes with the Buffalo Bills heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints on NBC. Read below where you can watch the NFL games on Thanksgiving and the betting lines.
NFL
Fortune

Fortune

60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy