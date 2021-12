Which minor league studs will the New York Yankees call up next?. The New York Yankees expect to be busy this offseason. General manager Brian Cashman has plenty of holes to fill from shortstop to pitching to maybe even the outfield. While scouring the free agency and trade markets, he must also be in touch with player development. The Yankees have some good youth down on the farm, some of which could even be on the move in a potential trade.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO