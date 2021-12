One of the many details that was nearly front and center from the trailer for Marvel's Hawkeye was a major surprise in the form of the MCU's first musical, an in-universe Broadway show based on Captain America called Rogers: The Musical. Seemingly a parody of Hamilton and other musical hits, shots of ads for the show are seen in the street on Hawkeye while some bits of a performance can also be seen in the trailer. Speaking in a new interview, series head writer Jonathan Igla revealed how the idea came about and considering what it's a parody of the answer probably will not surprise you, especially if you've been in New York the past six years.

