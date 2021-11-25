ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person seriously injured after a motorcycle collided with a car in north Abilene (Abilene, TX)

One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Interstate 20 in north Abilene.

As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the area at Grape and Stamford Streets in north Abilene Wednesday just before 3:45 p.m. after getting reports of a motorcycle crash.

One person seriously injured after a motorcycle collided with a car in north Abilene

November 25, 2021

#Abilene#Motorcycle Crash#Accident
