The Belleville Historical Society sponsors Wreaths Across America Day Saturday, Dec. 18. The society will join sponsors at 2,500 other cemeteries across America to remember and place wreaths at the graves of U.S. veterans. Here, wreaths will be set on the graves of the nearly 100 veterans buried at St. Peter’s Cemetery that day at noon, 155 William St. The church event will be followed by a visit to Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield to set wreaths at the graves of young men from Belleville and Nutley killed in action. The society will visit and set wreaths at more than a dozen cemeteries in North Jersey where veterans from Belleville who were killed in action are interred. The society also sets wreaths at the graves of Medal of Honor recipients and a number of key historical figures in the area. Wreath sponsorship is $15. For more information, contact Michael Perrone at (973) 780-7852, send an email to bellevillehistory@gmail.com or visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

BELLEVILLE, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO