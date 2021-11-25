ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

North America Is 8th in Global Crypto Adoption. But Who's No. 1?

By Emma Newbery
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCayE_0d6dfowh00
Image source: Getty Images

It's important to invest in cryptocurrency for the right reasons.

Key points

  • Cryptocurrency adoption continues to grow worldwide, but there are different reasons for the growth from country to country.
  • Vietnam came in at number one, which one expert believes is due to speculation on crypto gains and a lack of access to other investment products.

A recent report into global crypto adoption put the U.S. in eighth place. Blockchain data platform Chainalysis used various metrics to score the levels of crypto adoption in 154 different countries.

Given that 14% of Americans own cryptocurrency, it's not surprising to see the U.S. in the top 10. But it may be surprising to see Vietnam topping the charts.

Vietnam tops the global crypto adoption list

Vietnam stood out because of its high transaction volume and levels of grassroots adoption. It ranked highly in total cryptocurrency activity relative to the wealth of the average person.

Unlike indexes that focus only on transaction volume or amount, the study weighted its rankings against average income and wealth. That's partly why there aren't any Western European countries in the top 10, despite the high volumes of crypto transactions in those countries.

Here are the other top countries for crypto adoption, according to Chainalysis:

  1. Vietnam
  2. India
  3. Pakistan
  4. Ukraine
  5. Kenya
  6. Nigeria
  7. Venezuela
  8. United States
  9. Togo
  10. Argentina

Chainalysis says crypto adoption worldwide grew 2,300% from the third quarter of 2019 to the end of the second quarter of 2021. However, the reasons for the growth in crypto differ from country to country. The report points out that people in emerging markets often use crypto to guard against currency devaluation. In North America and Western Europe, it's institutional investors driving the rising appetite.

What makes cryptocurrency so popular in Vietnam?

A crypto expert interviewed for the report speculated that one big driver behind cryptocurrency growth in Vietnam is that it's similar to gambling. Binh Nguyen of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Vietnam says, “Most forms of gambling are illegal but quite popular in Vietnam, and I think that’s one reason people here are willing to invest in high volatility assets like cryptocurrency.”

If Binh is correct, it is a little concerning. Gambling or speculation is not a great basis for an investment decision. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile asset, but it is still important to invest for the long term and make solid strategic decisions. Look at the real-world impact a crypto might have, what its management team is like, and what problems it can solve. Speculating on potential short-term gains can be extremely risky.

Another factor is that people living in Vietnam don't have the same access to other investment opportunities as they might in the U.S. Binh said very few people have accounts with stock brokers, and that if someone has money they want to invest, cryptocurrency is one of the few places they can put it.

U.S. customers have more investing options

Investors in Vietnam may have limited access to investment vehicles, but if you're in the U.S., you have a lot of options. You have the tools at your disposal to balance your crypto investments against other investment opportunities, from real estate to stocks and ETFs. And it's crucial that you do so.

Some of the platforms on our list of best cryptocurrency apps are also brokerages that sell stocks and other investment products. Alternatively, you could open one account with an online stock broker and another with a cryptocurrency exchange.

What matters most is to ensure your cryptocurrency investments only make up a small percentage of your overall portfolio. All investments carry risk, but cryptocurrency is still a relatively new and untested industry, with a lot of question marks hanging over it.

Make sure you're being smart with your crypto investments

Blockchain technology is exciting, and several cryptocurrencies have produced eye-watering returns this year. When you start to research, you'll find there are a lot of fascinating cryptos that may perform well in the long term. It's easy to get carried away and go all in on crypto, or even invest money that you need to cover your day-to-day living costs.

The problem is that those high potential returns come with a high level of risk. There's still a chance the bottom could fall out of the market. Increased regulation could hit the crypto industry hard, and there are several other factors that could topple this nascent industry.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't invest in crypto. However, it does mean you should only invest money you can afford to lose and that you balance your overall investment portfolio so cryptocurrency doesn't dominate. That way, you'll have other investments to fall back on if the worst happens and crypto collapses.

Buy and sell crypto on an expert picked exchange

There are hundreds of platforms around the world that are waiting to give you access to thousands of cryptocurrencies. And to find the one that's right for you, you'll need to decide what features that matter most to you.

To help you get started, our independent experts have sifted through the options to bring you some of our best cryptocurrency exchanges for 2021. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Comments / 2

Related
mpamag.com

TD Bank named one of North America's best digital channels

TD Bank has been named by Global Finance Magazine as the best consumer digital bank in North America. Global Finance collaborated with a panel of judges at global digital consulting and technology provider Infosys to shortlist the award’s finalists. Winning institutions were selected based on their “strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in attracting customers to use digital offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and growth of digital customer base,” Global Finance said.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#India Pakistan#United States#Americans#Western European
hotnewhiphop.com

Omicron Variant Detected In North America

The Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in North America after Canada announced they've discovered two cases. Health officials say the two recently traveled to Canada from Nigeria. Contact tracing is currently being conducted to determine if anyone else in the country could be infected. Drew Angerer / Getty Images.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Omicron strain reaches North America

Two cases of the Omicron strain have been confirmed in Canada, while President Biden weighs US response to the heavily-mutated Covid-19 variant, even as it remains unclear if it is more dangerous than other variants. "Today, the province of Ontario has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Vietnam
ambcrypto.com

Latin America’s MercadoLibre to introduce crypto-offerings in Brazil

Online marketplace MercadoLibre will now allow buying and selling of crypto through its digital app, reported Bloomberg. The Latin American giant MercadoPago is also set to offer crypto investments to its Brazilian customers soon. The report quoted the company’s vice president Tulio Oliveira that the broader rollout is expected shortly after a smaller pilot was introduced earlier this month.
TECHNOLOGY
casinobeats.com

SBC Summit North America to tackle industry’s leadership challenges

The future of the US sports betting industry, its relationships with professional sports organisations and media brands, and the sector’s investment landscape will be subject to in-depth examinations during the Leaders in Sports track at SBC Summit North America. Executives from companies including DraftKings, BetMGM, Penn Interactive, Bally’s Corporation, ESPN,...
GAMBLING
ambcrypto.com

Bringing greater crypto adoption with Velorex

The crypto community has grown significantly in the past few years and while it is slowly seeing adoption among the masses, the concept of crypto ATMs is still not well known. In fact, as per estimates, only 28,000 crypto ATM machines are in operation around the world and more than 75% of this share is in the USA and Canada. Only 2000 machines are operational in western Europe while the rest of the regions of the world have none.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

China’s Crypto Mining Machine Exodus Results in Global Redistribution

A global redistribution in cryptocurrency mining machines is going on following China’s banning of mining activities back in May. The majority of the machines, a total of just over 2 million, have been sent to Russia, Kazakhstan, the United States, and Canada. Despite the ban, cryptocurrencies have had a banner year despite recent weakness.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin bulls in City Hall: Meet America’s crypto mayors

As 2021 comes to a close, Bitcoin (BTC) has had a tumultuous ride this year, with wild price swings that have seen the pioneer cryptocurrency hit all-time highs only to retrace to lower prices — including a 50% drop that shook the market. Now, Bitcoin is once again back and stronger than ever, even recently going past its previous all-time high.
MARKETS
BoardingArea

Comparing Airlines in North America in 2021

My work travel in the latter half of 2021 has been rather busy. Not as far in terms of distances compared to times in the past, but a unique mix. All domestic travel, except for one trip to Canada. While my own business travel has somewhat recovered to pre-pandemic levels, I don’t think most flight schedules have. At least it seems that way for the flights I need. For that reason, I’ve had a more diverse mix of airlines that I usually do. Besides my usual flights on American, in recent months I’ve flown on Delta, United, Alaska and Air Canada. This post is a discussion of some of my impressions. Of course, while I’ve had various experiences, there are thousands of flights every day, and these are just my own thoughts based on my trips.
LIFESTYLE
atlantanews.net

North America to Set to Dominate the Global Baking Mixes Market During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Baking Mixes Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
MARKETS
Sylva Herald

Interracial adoption can benefit America

“The quickest cure for racism would be to have everyone in the country adopt a child of another race. No matter what your beliefs, when you hold a four-day-old infant, love him, and care for him, you don’t see skin color, you see a little person that is very much in need of your love.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NEWSBTC

Crypto Adoption Begins With Fan Power. Corite’s CEO Discusses NFTs, Blockchain, and Democratizing the Music Industry Through Technologies.

By now, after almost a year since the start of the NFT hype, non-fungible tokens have proven to be one of the turning points in crypto’s history. The utility and use cases for these assets have been disrupting arts, sports, movies, and music. On the other hand, we humans have always been willing to go the extra mile to acquire a unique piece of history, an exclusive work of art, or something that allows us to connect with our idols and passions.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
141K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy