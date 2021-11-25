ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Channel deaths: What do we know so far?

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 27 people have died trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat. Here's what we know:. A fishing boat sounded the alarm on Wednesday afternoon after spotting several people in the sea off the northern coast of France. Those who drowned were 17 men, seven...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

#Rescue Team#People Smuggling#Accident#The English Channel#Interior#British#French#Somali#Rtl#Iraqi#Iranian Kurds
