Most of us look forward to ending a Thanksgiving feast with an extremely yummy dessert, right? And it doesn’t seem to matter how full we are. There’s always room for dessert! I’m sharing numerous delectable desserts. They are all worth every minute in the kitchen. One bite of these dreamy desserts and your guests will be shocked and delighted that they are all SKINNY!!! Savor the flavors of Pumpkin Cheesecake, Cranberry Cheesecake, a Dairy-Free Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Crunch Cake with hot buttermilk glaze, and some amazing chocolate and apple desserts, too. They’re sure to make everybody thankful!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO