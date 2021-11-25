Cleveland County Craft Festival kicks off Friday

Angie Kettler knits while attending her booth, Quilting in the Boonies, during a craft show, Nov. 24, 2017, at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds. The show returns Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at the fairgrounds and offers many crafts, such as quilts and decorations, that were made in Norman. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Cleveland County residents looking for unique handmade holiday gifts can shop local artisan goods at the Cleveland County Craft Festival this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday inside the frontmost building at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, the Creative Craft Festival returns to its home for over 33 years. The Creative Craft Festival brings vendors from all over Cleveland County to the fairgrounds to sell their decorative, seasonal and scentful products.

Parking and admission are free, but attendees will want to bring some cash to shop from around 100 vendors or grab some refreshments from the concession stand.

County Administrative Assistant Holly Rains said many of the vendors’ wares are homemade, such as quilts, but there are always vendors selling items from Scentsy and Pink Zebra.

“One regular vendor returning sells peanuts, and we have a newer vendor that does freeze dried candy which is really good,” Rains said.

Irma Butler, a regular vendor, has seen the Craft Fair become a family affair after vending with her daughter, Angela Kettler, and even her granddaughter Jenna Harper.

Kettler and her family will sell their quilts this weekend, just like they have for the last 10 years. She said what started as an effort to get her name circulating at the fairgrounds has become a busy business aptly named “Quilting in the Boonies.”

Whether someone is in the market for a sentimental gift like a quilt or a smaller stocking stuffer, Kettler encourages county residents to buy local — it’s both convenient and helps people prosper, she said.

“You don’t have to worry about ordering something that is sitting out on a ship somewhere,” Kettler said.

Kettler also said the Craft Fair is always a fun time and an opportunity to see familiar faces and meet new ones.

“We have a lot of repeat customers that have been coming in and buying from us since we’ve been there,” Kettler said. “As long as it’s fun, we’ll keep doing it.”

Those unable to check out the Creative Craft Festival this week can attend its return for a final day Dec. 11.