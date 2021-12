Android 12 is the dessert of the season, but that doesn’t mean older versions can’t join in on some of the fun. Android as an OS has been maturing over the past decade, and in a lot of instances, it becomes more important to deliver features to a wider userbase than to bring in new features on a new software version that would take years to propagate. Google is doing the former, as it looks to expand the permission auto-reset feature to Android 6.0 and higher devices with Google Play Services. Today’s announcement pushes the initial rollout promise of December 2021, to January 2022.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO