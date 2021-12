The two biggest names that come to mind when speaking of tech are Apple and Google. Tuns out, both companies also make some pretty great phones! Apple launched the iPhone 13 a couple of months back and it offers great value for the asking price of $799. On the other hand, Google also launched its flagship smartphones for 2021 — the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with the latter starting at $699. With a price difference of just $100, it’s an interesting competition between the two devices. Both phones offer flagship specifications at a relatively affordable price. So, which one should you pick? Well, here’s a comparison of the Google Pixel 6 vs the Apple iPhone 13 to help you decide!

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO