The next foldable flagship smartphone from Samsung will be the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is expected to come with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s not really too early because design, development, and production really take a while. As soon as the latest model is introduced, the South Korean usually would start working on the next phone. A Galaxy Z Fold 4 concept with in-display fingerprint sensor was earlier imagined already. Some production plans have been leaked and we were told the foldable phones will be improved in many areas.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO