After being brought in by the Milwaukee Bucks over the weekend, DeMarcus Cousins certainly picked a thrilling game to make his team debut. Cousins took the floor for the first time as a Buck last night in Milwaukee’s 127-125 win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets. The game was a thriller from start to finish, capped off by a sensational game-winner from Giannis Antetokounmpo at the buzzer. While the Greek Freak will get the lion’s share of the attention from the win, and rightfully so, Cousins also played some pretty solid ball in his official Bucks debut as he saw a key role throughout.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO