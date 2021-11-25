ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adam Levine Reveals His Favorite Holiday Gift Ideas — from Workout Gear to Barware

By Hannah Chubb
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these...

people.com

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

Adam Levine Sets Record Straight on His Face Tattoo

Everything's coming up roses for Adam Levine, and it's written all over his face!. The Maroon 5 frontman revealed what appears to be a giant rose tattooed on his face! It was actually his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who made the revelation on Instagram when she posted a photo of Levine on her Story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Levine
HOLAUSA

Adam Levine debuts brand new face tattoo--check out his new look!

Adam Levine just added another tattoo to his collection--but the placement of his latest ink might surprise you. While the Maroon 5 singer is known for his already-large collection of tattoos, fans were still surprised to see him debut something brand new while on the red carpet with wife Behati Prinsloo. During an appearance in Miami to celebrate AD100 party during Art Basel, Lavine stepped out with a brand new tattoo on his face.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wfav951.com

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Reveals Face Tattoo

While it’s not surprising that Maroon 5’s Adam Levine got a new tattoo, where it is, may be. His latest ink is on his face. It’s a long-stem rose, located next to his left eye. In October, he revealed a new tatt of a butterfly landing on a spider web....
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Sorry Blake Shelton, Looks Like Adam Levine May Be At The Start Of Another Beautiful Bromance

If you ever tuned into NBC’s The Voice at any point before it’s 17th Season in 2020, chances are you’ve seen some major on-screen chemistry between Blake Shelton and Adam Levine of the humorously volatile variety. Although Levine left the show well before Shelton’s possible impending exit, the two were among the show’s very first judges, and they had built a visibly strong bond with one another over the years, even if it is one based on mutual roasting. It now looks like Shelton is completely in Levine’s bestie rear-view, though, as the fan favorite rock star has struck up another bromance that has some serious potential.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gift Ideas#Barware#Workout#Golf
WWLP 22News

Trending holiday entertainment and gift ideas

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares entertaining ideas for celebrating the holidays. Give a unique and personalized gift this holiday season, with custom bags and accessories from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists. Celebrate the holidays with Blue Diamond Almonds and Almond Breeze!. Butterfinger, CRUNCH and Baby...
LIFESTYLE
wmar2news

Holiday gift ideas from Margo Burr

Fashion and Lifestyle Expert Margo Burr shares holiday gift ideas you can shop for today! Beat the shipping time and start early!. Wrap the holidays in comform with boots and slippers from Koolaburra. Click here to learn more. Shay Pierre Candles are hand poured, homemade, natural, and made with soy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox4news.com

Holiday gift ideas for your hard-to-shop-for tween

DALLAS - Too old for toys, too young for tech? Your tween will love these great gift ideas. Here Are 44 Of The Coolest Gifts For This 20212021 Best Gadgets. Your inquisitive tween will love the hours of education contained in this beautifully bound book. Choose your own path through 400 facts, all of which are verified by Encyclopedia Britannica. Every fact in the book is connected to the next in an ingenious trail of information.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Boston Herald

Get a jump on holiday shopping with these great gift ideas

If you’re one of those people who gets a little miffed every year by the ever-expanding holiday season, I hear you. Ordering a Christmas wreath during back-to-school season seems just downright unnatural. But given supply chain issues, this may be one of the few years where it actually makes sense to starting crossing things off your list before you’ve even started cooking the Thanksgiving feast. Everything’s going to take a little bit longer to arrive this year, so if you give yourself some extra time, no one will wind up feeling left out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mens Journal

Holiday Gift Ideas for the Outdoors Lover in Your Life

With infinite gizmos available for the great outdoors, narrowing in on a quality selection for the active adventurer in your life can be harder than finding kindling on a wet night in the High Sierra. As a Yosemite backpacking guide and all-around outdoorsman in any season, I spent the bulk of 2021 testing gear in rugged places—and have narrowed in on some products bound to appease anyone with an active, outdoor lifestyle. Ideal for weekend car-camping warriors, fair-weather athletes, and deep-country survivalists alike, these gift ideas for the outdoors lover in your life are bound to please.
SHOPPING
southernhospitalityblog.com

Holiday Gift Ideas: Fashion and Home

December is here! It’s been such a busy weekend and week, but I wanted to share a few finds that I spotted for gift ideas or if you need some fashion ideas for special events this season. Not a long post, but I’m sharing these fashion and gift ideas for the home. Affiliate links used below!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

People

166K+
Followers
35K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy